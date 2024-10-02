 Skip navigation
How to watch Leicester City vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 2, 2024 04:34 PM

Leicester City’s leaky defense has kept them out of the win column, and Saturday visitors Bournemouth will be hoping to further exploit the Foxes’ back line at the King Power Stadium (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday, streaming online via Premier League on Peacock).

Bournemouth burst past Southampton on Monday to hit 11th on the Premier League table, while Leicester City remains winless and only out of the bottom three on tiebreakers.

WATCH LEICESTER CITY vs BOURNEMOUTH LIVE

The Foxes have scored in every Premier League game this season but have conceded at least two in four of the six matches and are, of course, yet to keep a clean sheet.

Bournemouth have twice hit three goals in league play, and record signing Evanilson is off the mark after opening the scoring against Southampton.

How to watch Leicester City vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: King Power Stadium
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Leicester City focus, team news

OUT: Patson Daka (ankle), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (ankle)

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Tyler Adams (back)

Leicester City vs Bournemouth prediction

It’s reasonable to expect fireworks at the KP. Leicester 2-2 Bournemouth.