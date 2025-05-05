MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers back on top, Tigers continue their climb

Featured in this week’s MLB Power Rankings, the Dodgers reclaim the top spot, Riley Greene makes history, PCA drives a Brewers fan into madness, the Royals find their power stroke against the Orioles, Lance McCullers Jr. returns to the majors, speedster Chandler Simpson is as advertised, and the White Sox win the hearts of 90’s kids everywhere.

Let’s get started!

(Please note these power rankings are a combination of current performance and long-term projected outlook)

1) Los Angeles Dodgers ⬆️

Last week: 2

The Dodgers are back on top, even after seeing their seven-game winning streak snapped on Sunday night against the Braves. Los Angeles scored seven runs or more in six out of the seven games on their win streak. Early-season sensation Tommy Edman is out with a right ankle injury, but now we’ll get a chance to see what offseason acquisition Hyeseong Kim can do against major league pitching.

2) San Diego Padres ⬆️

Last week: 4

The Padres are also rolling, as they’ll bring a five-game winning streak into Yankee Stadium on Monday. Fernando Tatís Jr. had quite the scare when he was hit in the forearm by a pitch on Friday, but he was right back in the lineup on Saturday and pulled off an aggressive and heads-up baserunning play to help the Padres to a win.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. JUST DID THAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0FFJWRtquG — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025

3) New York Mets ⬇️

Last week: 1

The Mets have lost four of five, including a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Cardinals on Sunday. Bullpen issues are beginning to manifest, including injuries to left-handers A.J. Minter and Danny Young over the past week.

4) Detroit Tigers ⬆️

Last week: 5

The Tigers rebounded from losing two out of three to the Astros by winning three out of four from the lowly Angels. We love history around here, especially of the quirky variety, which is why we have to call out Riley Greene becoming the first player to hit two home runs in the ninth inning of a game.

No player in MLB history had ever hit 2 homers in the 9th inning of a game ... until Riley Greene last night.



(h/t @SlangsOnSports)



(MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/WckSd9djOY — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025

5) Chicago Cubs ⬆️

Last week: 7

The Cubs’ buzzsaw of an offense is driving some to the point of madness. To illustrate, watch this dejected Brewers fan react to the latest home run from Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is on another level right now 🤯



He blasts his 2nd homer of the night 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kGOWMBSvZP — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025

P.S. - Imagine how Mets are feeling about PCA these days? Actually, I don’t have to imagine. I’ll tell you. It stinks.

6) San Francisco Giants ⬇️

Last week: 3

The Giants are a bit topsy-turvy of late, but veteran left-hander Robbie Ray has been steady presence in the rotation so far. After making his return from Tommy John surgery last year, the 33-year-old has posted a 3.05 ERA through his first seven starts this season.

7) Seattle Mariners ⬆️

Last week: 8

The Mariners’ offense has been one of the league’s best in recent weeks and George Kirby is hitting 98 mph in rehab games. While Logan Gilbert’s status is TBD, things are mostly looking up here.

8) New York Yankees ⬇️

Last week: 6

I’m sorry to report that Aaron Judge is in a slump. After managing just one hit on Sunday against the Rays, his batting average has cratered to .423 for the season.

9) Philadelphia Phillies ⬆️

Last week: 11

Bryce Harper finally snapped his 13-game homeless drought on Sunday, but Alec Bohm is still searching for his first home run of the season.

10) Cleveland Guardians ⬇️

Last week: 9

Speaking of home runs, Jhonkensy Noel hit one of the longest blasts of the season last week.

The sound of this homer 🔊



Jhonkensy Noel just sent this baseball 450 feet 😮 pic.twitter.com/oWRzZLQK5O — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2025

11) Arizona Diamondbacks ⬆️

Last week: 12

After inking a six-year, $210 million contract with the Diamondbacks over the winter, Corbin Burnes has had his next start pushed back to some inflammation in his right shoulder. Time will tell if it’s something of long-term concern, but there have been some indications that he’s not quite right. While Burnes holds a decent-enough 3.58 ERA through six starts, he’s posted an underwhelming 28/17 K/BB ratio in 32 2/3 innings.

12) Kansas City Royals ⬆️

Last week: 17

The Royals had an MLB-low 15 home runs through their first 33 games this season, but they mashed 10 homers between Saturday and Sunday against the Orioles, including a new franchise record with seven in the latter. The question is how much this power surge was about a breakthrough for KC’s bats versus the woeful state of Baltimore’s pitching staff.

13) Boston Red Sox

Last week: 13

A tough week for the Red Sox where they blew three saves and saw first baseman Triston Casas go down with a ruptured patella tendon. At least Garrett Crochet managed to avoid disaster with this comebacker on Sunday?

Garrett Crochet taking one off the nose and staying in the game.



Dawg. pic.twitter.com/DeOBgEWwF1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 4, 2025

14) Texas Rangers ⬇️

Last week: 10

No AL team has scored fewer runs than the Rangers, who demoted Jake Burger last week and fired offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker on Sunday. Raise your hand if you just learned that offensive coordinator is a thing in baseball too.

15) Atlanta Braves

Last week: 15

Just when you think the Braves are ready to make their move, they stumble a bit. Still, it’s been encouraging to see Austin Riley get off to a nice start this season. After seeing his production fall in 2024 before a fractured hand ended his season, he’s hitting .292 with eight homers and an .847 OPS through 33 games this year. While the Braves’ third baseman is striking out more often this year, he’s also barreling balls up at a rate he’s never done before.

16) Athletics ⬆️

Last week: 20

A’s fans have had a long wait for Gunnar Hoglund, who was acquired from the Blue Jays as part of the Matt Chapman trade in March of 2022. The southpaw has seen his star fade in recent years, but he’s shown a velocity uptick this season which led to his MLB debut on Friday against the Marlins. The 2021 first-rounder shined with seven strikeouts and no walks over six innings of one-run ball.

17) Houston Astros ⬇️

Last week: 14

A lot of things are possible with AI technology these days, but I promise you this is the real deal. For the first time since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, Lance McCullers Jr. was back on a major league mound on Sunday against the White Sox. The 31-year-old dealt with some control issues, but turned in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Kudos to McCullers’ perseverance.

18) Cincinnati Reds ⬇️

Last week: 16

From All-Star closer to Triple-A in the span of two years. That’s the story for Alexis Díaz, but who served up three home runs to the Cardinals last Wednesday before being optioned to Louisville. Diaz’s control has always been shaky, but he showed signs of decline last season, particularly in regard to a loss in fastball velocity which has carried over to 2025. Fortunately for the Reds, Emilio Pagán has stepped up in the closer role.

19) Milwaukee Brewers

Last week: 19

The Brewers have struggled to get on a roll this season, but there’s reason for hope. Brandon Woodruff, who is returning from shoulder surgery, pitched into the sixth inning in his most recent rehab start and is currently on track to make his return to the majors around the middle of the month.

20) Tampa Bay Rays

Last week: 19

The Rays took two out of three from the Yankees over the weekend and Chander Simpson’s ridiculous speed was a key factor. For most people, a ground ball to second base is a routine out. For Simpson, it’s just the beginning of an experience.

BEEP BEEP pic.twitter.com/dVG6B55uEe — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 4, 2025

21) Toronto Blue Jays

Last week: 21

After the Royals’ weekend power display against the Orioles, the Blue Jays now sit last in the majors with 23 home runs. Anthony Santander, who received a five-year, $92.5 million contract this offseason, has struggled with four homers and a .577 OPS.

22) Washington Nationals

Last week: 22

The Nationals’ bullpen holds a 6.55 ERA this season. Only the Angels (7.02 ERA) have been worse.

23) St. Louis Cardinals ⬆️

Last week: 24

A nice family saw Nolan Arenado literally fall into their laps on Sunday. It resulted in one of the best baseball photos in recent memory. There’s a real choose-your-own-adventure quality to it.

This great AP photo by Joe Puetz shows the lengths that #STLCards star third baseman Nolan Arenado went to to snag a foul popup at Busch Stadium on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/zyCMtEDAYf — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 5, 2025

24) Minnesota Twins ⬆️

Last week: 26

Help has arrived for the Twins, as Royce Lewis and Willi Castro were activated from the injured list on Monday. Lewis has been out all season with a hamstring injury. You can’t question the talent with Lewis, but can he finally stay on the field for a sustained period?

25) Baltimore Orioles

Last week: 25

Let’s be real: Some (maybe most?) of the Orioles’ struggles are about poor roster construction and planning, but how much leash does Brandon Hyde have as manager? We’re about to find out.

26) Los Angeles Angels ⬇️

Last week: 23

Eight losses in their last nine and missing Mike Trout due to a bone bruise in his surgically-repaired knee. It’s just sad, man.

27) Pittsburgh Pirates ⬆️

Last week: 28

Seeing Paul Skenes struggle against the Cubs last week was sort of like when Superman gave up his powers and got beat up in a diner in “Superman II.” How does he respond this week?

28) Miami Marlins ⬇️

Last week: 27

We mentioned Agustín Ramírez as a potential building block for the Marlins in last week’s Power Rankings, but Kyle Stowers is also showing signs of promise. Including a walk-off grand slam against Mason Miller and the A’s on Saturday, Stowers is slashing .321/.387/.541 with six homers and 25 RBI this season.

29) Chicago White Sox

Last week: 29

We can probably stop making City Connect uniforms because the Bulls-inspired White Sox fits will not be topped.

The White Sox win in their new City Connect uniforms! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/imsEoGqPWq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 3, 2025

30) Colorado Rockies

Last week: 30

The Rockies won back-to-back games last week! They’ve lost three in a row since then and will host the Tigers and the Padres this week, so that might be the high point for a while.

