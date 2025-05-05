Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he is leaving Liverpool when his contract expires this summer.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, made the announcement on his social media channels and it is widely expected he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer on July 1.

Explaining his decision to move on, Alexander-Arnold said that after 20 years at Liverpool he wanted to challenge himself and try something different.

“I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally,” Alexander-Arnold said.

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.



This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.



I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025

What is Alexander-Arnold’s legacy at Liverpool?

He will go down as one of the best full backs in Premier League history and one of Liverpool’s greatest ever right backs.

Alexander-Arnold won two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup during his professional career at Liverpool. And he was key in so many of those successes.

After coming through the academy and breaking into the first team as a teenager under Jurgen Klopp, Alexander-Arnold has been a revelation with stunning goals, assists and deliveries from the right flank his hallmark. He is currently the defender with the most assists in Premier League history with 64.

Alongside the likes of Alisson, Van Dijk, Robertson and Salah, Alexander-Arnold has been a mainstay in some of the greatest teams in Liverpool’s history. Only Salah has made more appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since Alexander-Arnold made his debut, while Alexander-Arnold has racked up 86 assists and 109 goal involvements in his 352 appearances for the club.

The next step, probably at Real Madrid, will be intriguing

Sure, he’s had critics when it comes to his defensive duties but what he offers in attack more than outweighs the odd defensive mistake and he was a midfielder before he was turned into an attacking right back. Alexander-Arnold in full flow is a joy to watch and he can pull off passes, free kicks and crosses others can only dream about.

Liverpool fans will be upset to lose one of their own but Alexander-Arnold has won everything he could at the club. It truly seems like he wants a fresh challenge and to try something new.

Alexander-Arnold leaving this summer always seemed like the likely outcome and it will be intriguing to see how he gets on at Real Madrid, if that’s where he ends up.