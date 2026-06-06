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WATCH: Antonee Robinson scorches volleyed equalizer for USMNT vs Germany (video)

  
Published June 6, 2026 03:22 PM

Antonee Robinson’s fifth international goal was a worldie to level Saturday’s friendly between the United States men’s national team and Germany on Saturday in Chicago.

The Yanks went behind in the second minute as Germany gave Mauricio Pochettino’s men a reality check via a Joshua Kimmich and Kai Havertz connection.

LIVE — USMNT vs Germany live updates, stream link

The USMNT would find their footing and nearly equalized through Sergino Dest before getting the score level inside the first half.

Christian Pulisic’s long dribble out of his own end led to a corner kick, which was popped into the air by the German defense.

Robinson walked onto the invitation and pummeled it past the reach of Oliver Baumann.

WATCH: Antonee Robinson scorches volleyed equalizer for USMNT vs Germany (video)