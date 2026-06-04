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How to watch Argentina vs Honduras live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published June 4, 2026 11:00 AM

Lionel Messi and Argentina have another key 2026 World Cup friendly as they face Honduras in Texas on Saturday.

Argentina thrashed Zambia 5-0 in Buenos Aires last week with Messi starting and scoring as Lionel Scaloni’s reigning World Cup champions look like a formidable force and extremely capable of defending their crown heading into this World Cup.

MOREConfirmed rosters for 2026 World Cup

Honduras just missed out on qualification to the 2026 World Cup as a final day draw at Costa Rica coupled with Haiti beating Nicaragua led to them not making it automatically. And they lost out on making the inter-confederation playoff by virtue of goals scored.

For everything you need for Argentina vs Honduras, see below.

How to watch Argentina vs Honduras live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8pm ET Saturday (June 6)
Venue: Kyle Field — College Station, Texas
TV Channel: ESPN Deportes
Streaming: ESPN+

Argentina team news, focus

Messi started up top with Julian Alvarez and Thiago Almada last time out and Cristian Romero made his comeback from injury and that is great news for Argentina at the back. The likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Gonzalez and Nico Paz should all get plenty of minutes as they push for a starting spot.

Honduras team news, focus

The main stars for Honduras are goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar, midfielder Kervin Arriaga and forwards Luis Palma and Rigoberto Rivas. Teenage winger Dereck Moncada is also a player to look out for.

Argentina vs Honduras prediction

This is going to be a great occasion in Texas and Messi and Co. will put on a show. Argentina 4-1 Honduras.