Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
New week presents new chance for Ryan Blaney after another disappointment
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Two
RBC Canadian Open officials say they are expecting two pro debuts this summer
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers back on top, Tigers continue their climb
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpnfo_ezegoal_250505.jpg
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
New week presents new chance for Ryan Blaney after another disappointment
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Two
RBC Canadian Open officials say they are expecting two pro debuts this summer
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers back on top, Tigers continue their climb
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpnfo_ezegoal_250505.jpg
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Roundtable: Pace, Trump's Open wish, grilling Lav

May 5, 2025 02:54 PM
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard continue their Golf Today roundtable to talk stroke penalties over rangefinder snafus, future venues (including Trump Turnberry) and more, before the guys grill Lavner on his schedule takes.
Up Next
nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
1:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable2_250505.jpg
8:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable1_250505.jpg
8:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
7:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
6:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflernelson_250430.jpg
7:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
3:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
Now Playing
zach_johnson.jpg
4:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
8:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_gcpodbryson_250505.jpg
05:42
DeChambeau clears ‘emotional hurdle’
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250504.jpg
03:52
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
04:46
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
golfinsperity.jpg
03:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250503.jpg
05:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
04:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
04:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
08:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
05:36
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
09:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
08:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
01:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
nbc_golf_gtroundtablev2_250428.jpg
06:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250428.jpg
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
03:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
02:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
04:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
02:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
06:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
07:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250424.jpg
09:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
nbc_golf_zurichformat_250423.jpg
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_cpnfo_ezegoal_250505.jpg
04:26
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
nbc_dps_dponjamesharden_250505.jpg
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
nbc_dps_dpongreggpopovich_250505.jpg
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250505.jpg
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
nbc_pl_tacticsession_250505.jpg
03:16
Examining Chelsea’s superb counter-attack v. Reds
nbc_roto_casas_250505.jpg
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
nbc_roto_burnesv2_250505.jpg
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
nbc_pl_pregame_trentalexander_250505.jpg
04:48
Alexander-Arnold doesn’t owe fans ‘anything’
nbc_roto_buehleril_250505.jpg
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250505.jpg
01:08
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
nbc_dlb_gswvhoureax_250505.jpg
07:51
Hield leads Warriors to Game 7 win over Rockets
nbc_csu_lynchint_250505.jpg
13:04
49ers’ Lynch goes behind teambuilding curtain
nbc_roto_parlaynuggetsthunder_250505.jpg
02:23
Porter Jr., Williams props worth betting in Game 1
nbc_csu_draftkings_250505.jpg
02:57
Who has best odds to win NFL DROY?
nbc_csu_goldenpackers_250505.jpg
03:15
Packers hope Golden can become their ‘marquee’ WR
nbc_dps_jimjacksonintv_250505.jpg
19:12
Jackson: Nuggets have great chance against Thunder
nbc_cyc_vueltastg2ehl_250505.jpg
18:56
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 2
nbc_roto_warriorstwovles_250505.jpg
02:13
How Game 1 affects T-Wolves-Warriors series price
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250505.jpg
02:23
How much can Nuggets ‘test’ OKC in semifinals?
nbc_roto_nykbosprops_250505.jpg
01:57
Knicks-Celtics Game 1 props: Hart, Pritchard loom
nbc_roto_interbarca_250505.jpg
01:36
Barcelona in ‘great buy-low spot’ vs. Inter Milan
lukalakersespn.jpg
14:01
MacMahon: Luka committed to winning in Los Angeles
nbc_csu_sandersgabriel_250405.jpg
04:29
Gabriel is small, but he has great physical tools
nbc_csu_cartersimms11_250405.jpg
15:21
Simms gives play-by-play of family’s No. 11 debate
nbc_cbb_rutharpercomp_250505.jpg
03:52
Harper’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
nbc_cbb_rutbaileycomp_250505.jpg
03:44
Bailey’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
nbc_roto_indcle_250505.jpg
02:08
Lean Pacers, Over in Game 2 against Cavaliers
nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
07:05
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’