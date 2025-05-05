Watch Now
Roundtable: Pace, Trump's Open wish, grilling Lav
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard continue their Golf Today roundtable to talk stroke penalties over rangefinder snafus, future venues (including Trump Turnberry) and more, before the guys grill Lavner on his schedule takes.
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
As president of the PGA Tour Champions, Miller Brady gets the question all the time: Will Tiger Woods join? Miller isn't sure -- but he is sure the tour will be ready for it if he does.
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
Beth Ann Nichols and Grant Boone join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch in praising Black Desert Championship winner Haeran Ryu, before discussing pace of play on the LPGA Tour, Rose Zhang and Nelly Korda.
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to chat Scottie Scheffler's historic rout in Texas, Bryson DeChambeau getting his first LIV win and Jordan Spieth's upward trend as the PGA Championship nears.
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
Bobby "Speed" Massa joins Golf Today to discuss his journey overcoming his swinging yips and how he's handling the stress of returning to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after making it through the Monday qualifier
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
Ahead of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas, the Golf Today crew reflects on Jordan Spieth's history of success in Texas and discusses whether Spieth will ever be able to complete the career Grand Slam.
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
Scottie Scheffler returns to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson looking for his first win of 2025, a visibly frustrating year so far.
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
Golf Today previews the NCAA Men's Golf regional field at Auburn University Club before Auburn men's golf head coach Nick Clinard explains how this year's roster compares to 2024's historic group.
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
Four-time Presidents Cup team member and 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson explains what makes Brandt Snedeker a strong captain for the 2026 U.S. Presidents Cup team.