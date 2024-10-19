 Skip navigation
William Saliba red card: Arsenal star sent off in controversial incident (video)

  
Published October 19, 2024 01:12 PM

Arsenal’s had a man sent off for third time this young Premier League season, but was Saturday’s VAR-aided dismissal of William Saliba the right call?

The incident occurred before the half-hour mark of Arsenal’s match at Bournemouth. Evanilson makes a good run to beat the Arsenal back line to Leandro Trossard’s wayward back pass, and Saliba hauls down the Brazilian rather than bid to beat him to the loose ball.

[ MORE: JPW’s live updates from Bournemouth vs Arsenal ]

Head referee Rob Jones initially paused before producing a yellow card, but the Video Assistant Referee went right to work.

The footage showed Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya retreating toward his goal line and Ben White a good distance from beating Evanilson to the ball.

Jones was sent to the screen and saw this was denial of a clear goal scoring opportunity, and Arsenal were down to 10 men in a scoreless Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium.

What do you think? Was it the right call? Letter of the law, it seems clear as a day.

William Saliba red card video — DOGSO sending off the right call?