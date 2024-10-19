William Saliba red card: Arsenal star sent off in controversial incident (video)

Arsenal’s had a man sent off for third time this young Premier League season, but was Saturday’s VAR-aided dismissal of William Saliba the right call?

The incident occurred before the half-hour mark of Arsenal’s match at Bournemouth. Evanilson makes a good run to beat the Arsenal back line to Leandro Trossard’s wayward back pass, and Saliba hauls down the Brazilian rather than bid to beat him to the loose ball.

Head referee Rob Jones initially paused before producing a yellow card, but the Video Assistant Referee went right to work.

The footage showed Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya retreating toward his goal line and Ben White a good distance from beating Evanilson to the ball.

Jones was sent to the screen and saw this was denial of a clear goal scoring opportunity, and Arsenal were down to 10 men in a scoreless Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium.

What do you think? Was it the right call? Letter of the law, it seems clear as a day.

William Saliba red card video — DOGSO sending off the right call?