How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 30, 2025 11:47 AM

Aston Villa need a win to stay in the Champions League qualification discussion, while uneven Fulham are hoping to boost their European potential at Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa enter the weekend three points back of fifth place, the last automatic qualification spot on the Premier League table, and Unai Emery’s men have shown no signs of a letdown despite a recent loss to Man City.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Fulham

Fulham have been a good team this Premier League season but have yet to really catch fire. The Cottagers are yet to win more than two-straight games in the Premier League, something that’s kept them in eighth with 51 points.

Eighth could still be enough for a berth in Europe, but Villa’s seventh-place footing would be a lot better and there’s no way the Cottagers will move up a spot without the Saturday win that would close the gap to three points. Fulham also have a pair of teams nipping at their heels for eighth, and both Brighton and Bournemouth have tough tests on Saturday and Sunday.

Villa won 3-1 at Craven Cottage way back in mid-October, but Villa missed a penalty when the game was 1-1 and took a 64th-minute red card when their deficit was just one goal.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Marcus Rashford (muscular)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Muniz (knock), Reiss Nelson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (knee)

Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction

The Cottagers could well score some redemption from the mid-October date but they’ve been a lot less predictable than Villa, who have proven resolve in their system. Villa Park’s a bit of a tiebreaker, too, yeah? Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham.