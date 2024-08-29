How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live: Stream link, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in what should be a beauty of a game.

The Gunners have won their opening two games of the season, securing an impressive 2-0 win at Aston Villa last weekend to underline their desire to contend for the Premier League title once again. Mikel Arteta is rotating his side more at the start of this season and the Gunners look hungry to get off to a fast start as they have a very tough set of fixtures with Tottenham and Man City to come after this difficult test against the red-hot Seagulls.

Fabian Hurzeler, the youngest manager in Premier League history, has got off to a brilliant start at Brighton. Two wins from two in the Premier League saw the Seagulls beat Manchester United 2-1 last weekend thanks to a late Joao Pedro goal and those results, coupled with heavy spending in the transfer market, has most people wondering if Brighton are an outside bet to finish in the top four.

Arsenal focus, team news

The Gunners will be without the trio of Tomiyasu, Tierney and Jesus through injury. It will be intriguing to see if new signing Mikel Merino starts in central midfield right away, while Leandro Trossard could start on the left ahead of Gabriel Martinelli after jumping off the bench to score the crucial opener at Villa last time out.

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Kieran Tierney (thigh), Gabriel Jesus (hip)

Brighton focus, team news

Brighton have spent big on some top new talent but one of their marquee signings was injured just a few minutes into his debut against Crawley Town in midweek, with Matt O’Riley needing ankle surgery. That is a blow for Hurzeler but he has plenty of other players now back from injury and has a wealth of options in midfield and attack. Danny Welbeck loves a goal against one of his former clubs.

OUT: Solly March (knee), Matthew O’Riley (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Brajan Gruda (other), Mats Wieffer (knock)

Arsenal vs Brighton prediction

This feels like it will be a fun game and Arsenal may have to embrace the chaos to get chances to open Brighton up. They will want to control the tempo, and they should, but this won’t be easy for the Gunners as they’ll just edge it. Arsenal 2-1 Brighton.