FIFA Club World Cup predictions for last 16: Who will reach the quarterfinals?

The FIFA Club World Cup is now kicking on to the knockout rounds across the USA and there are some intriguing games set up for the last 16.

Get ready for upsets galore, as plenty of giants have already tasted unexpected defeats during the group stage.

Below are Club World Cup predictions for the last 16 games, as we expect teams from the Americas to cause quite a few shocks.

FIFA Club World Cup predictions for the last 16

With Groups G and H still having one round of games to play, I am predicting that Manchester City will finish top of Group G, with Juventus runners up. I am also predicting Real Madrid will win Group H and RB Salzburg will be runners up.

Saturday, June 28

12pm ET: Palmeiras 1-2 Botafogo — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

4pm ET: Benfica 1-3 Chelsea — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Sunday, June 29

12pm ET: PSG 2-2 Inter Miami (Miami win on penalties) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

4pm ET: Flamengo 2-1 Bayern Munich — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Monday, June 30

3pm ET: Inter Milan 2-1 Fluminense — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

9pm ET: Manchester City 3-1 RB Salzburg — Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Tuesday, July 1

3pm ET: Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

9pm ET: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Monterrey — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta