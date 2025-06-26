 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick, Tar Heels land commitment from 4-star DB Jamarrion Gordon
How to watch Faith Kipyegon attempt to run a mile in under four minutes
American Shannon Rowbury upgraded to 2012 Olympic 1500m bronze medal

Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
FIFA Club World Cup predictions for last 16: Who will reach the quarterfinals?

  
Published June 26, 2025 09:23 AM

The FIFA Club World Cup is now kicking on to the knockout rounds across the USA and there are some intriguing games set up for the last 16.

MOREClub World Cup schedule, dates, how to watch info

Get ready for upsets galore, as plenty of giants have already tasted unexpected defeats during the group stage.

MOREPrize money list for Club World Cup

Below are Club World Cup predictions for the last 16 games, as we expect teams from the Americas to cause quite a few shocks.

FIFA Club World Cup predictions for the last 16

With Groups G and H still having one round of games to play, I am predicting that Manchester City will finish top of Group G, with Juventus runners up. I am also predicting Real Madrid will win Group H and RB Salzburg will be runners up.

Saturday, June 28
12pm ET: Palmeiras 1-2 Botafogo — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
4pm ET: Benfica 1-3 Chelsea — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Sunday, June 29
12pm ET: PSG 2-2 Inter Miami (Miami win on penalties) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
4pm ET: Flamengo 2-1 Bayern Munich — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Monday, June 30
3pm ET: Inter Milan 2-1 Fluminense — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
9pm ET: Manchester City 3-1 RB Salzburg — Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Tuesday, July 1
3pm ET: Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
9pm ET: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Monterrey — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta