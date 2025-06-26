FIFA Club World Cup predictions for last 16: Who will reach the quarterfinals?
The FIFA Club World Cup is now kicking on to the knockout rounds across the USA and there are some intriguing games set up for the last 16.
Get ready for upsets galore, as plenty of giants have already tasted unexpected defeats during the group stage.
Below are Club World Cup predictions for the last 16 games, as we expect teams from the Americas to cause quite a few shocks.
FIFA Club World Cup predictions for the last 16
With Groups G and H still having one round of games to play, I am predicting that Manchester City will finish top of Group G, with Juventus runners up. I am also predicting Real Madrid will win Group H and RB Salzburg will be runners up.
Saturday, June 28
12pm ET: Palmeiras 1-2 Botafogo — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
4pm ET: Benfica 1-3 Chelsea — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Sunday, June 29
12pm ET: PSG 2-2 Inter Miami (Miami win on penalties) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
4pm ET: Flamengo 2-1 Bayern Munich — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Monday, June 30
3pm ET: Inter Milan 2-1 Fluminense — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
9pm ET: Manchester City 3-1 RB Salzburg — Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Tuesday, July 1
3pm ET: Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
9pm ET: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Monterrey — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta