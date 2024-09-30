How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live: Stream link, team news, prediction

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain meet in London on Tuesday in what promises to be an epic Champions League group stage encounter.

The Gunners got off to a solid start in the Champions League, drawing 0-0 away at Atalanta as David Raya saved a penalty kick to grab a point for injury-hit Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal battled back to beat Leicester 4-2 in the Premier League at the weekend, as they remain unbeaten and are one point behind leaders Liverpool. Arsenal are one of the favorites to win this competition for good reason, and this will be a great test to see how far they can go this season.

PSG survived an almighty scare against Spanish minnows Girona in their Champions League opening game, as a 90th minute own goal secured a 1-0 win for Luis Enrique’s side. Without Kylian Mbappe PSG are a different proposition (who wouldn’t be?) but Enrique’s possession-based style of play is working well for Les Parisiens and they have other stars now stepping up with Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani their main attacking threats.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (October 1)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Arsenal team news, focus

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain out, while Mikel Merino and Ben White are doubts as the latter missed the win against Leicester. In that victory Gabriel Martinelli stepped up with a big performance and Raheem Sterling had a big impact off the bench after Arsenal had surprisingly coughed up a 2-0 lead then scored twice in stoppage time to win. There’s a different aura around this Arsenal team and even with so many injuries, they’re getting it done. Someway. Somehow. Havertz, Saka and Martinelli will likely start in attack again, with Jesus and Sterling great impact subs and the duo of Declan Rice and Thomas Partey in midfield have been so solid in the absence of Odegaard. This may be a game where Jorginho starts as Arsenal try to wrestle control of midfield to stop PSG dictating the tempo.

PSG team news, focus

Enrique’s side are lovely to watch, keep the ball so well and midfielder Fabian Ruiz is running the show on the back of his sensational EURO 2024 for Spain. In attack Dembele, Barcola, Kolo Muani and Lee give PSG a huge threat on the counter and a lovely balance with incisive, tricky play. The likes of Hakimi and Marquinhos will provide defensive solidity and experience, with Hakimi set for a great battle with Jurrien Timber down that flank. In injury news PSG are without Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Goncalo Ramos, while influential midfielder Vitinha is a doubt and Nuno Mendes is recovering from illness. All of that means PSG are stretched to their limits and their injury issues make Arsenal’s problems seem pretty tame.

Arsenal vs PSG prediction

Given that Arsenal are at home, look solid defensively and are a threat on the counter, this seems like a game which suits them as PSG are susceptible to be being caught on the counter. With this huge game happening so early in the group stage, it will be tight and both teams would probably take a draw. The Gunners will just edge it. Arsenal 2-1 PSG.

