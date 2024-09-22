Three things we learned from Manchester City vs Arsenal - Heavyweight clash delivers incredible drama

MANCHESTER — Title favorites Manchester City and Arsenal put on a scintillating show in the drizzle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

This game had it all, as it looked like Man City had lost at home for the first time in 48 games, but John Stones equalized in the 98th minute against 10-man Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side embraced the chaos and put in an amazing defensive display but City found a way to get a point right at the death as the Gunners fans applauded their team off at the end.

An early Erling Haaland goal set the tone for a chaotic encounter as Rodri’s injury, a stunner from Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel’s header and a red card for Leandro Trossard saw the first half descend into chaos amid momentum swings galore. Stones’ late goal was a fitting way for this to end.

Here’s a look at what we learned from another sensational encounter.

Rodri’s injury has maybe swung the title race in Arsenal’s favor

An innocuous run across the penalty box and a slight push from Thomas Partey swung this game, and perhaps the title race, in Arsenal’s favor. In the first half Rodri went down clutching his right knee after very little contact from Partey and with Man City 1-0 up, Arsenal smelt blood. From that moment they went for it, with Calafiori scoring soon after Rodri hobbled off and Arsenal never looked back. City also seemed to lose their poise and panicked, as Rodri’s status as their most important player has now been underlined a few more times. Rodri being out for an extended period of time will be a hammer blow to City’s hopes of winning it all once again, as the Spaniards quality, drive, experience and sheer presence is worth several points on its own. The way City’s fans and players reacted to his injury, with many stood in disbelief with their hands on their head, says everything about Rodri’s importance to this team.

Arsenal’s heroic defensive effort is their main weapon

They couldn’t hold on for the win but Arsenal’s defensive unit is their biggest strength. Gabriel and William Saliba chest bumping and roaring with delight as they forced Ruben Dias (who was allowed to have the ball on the edge of the box time and time again) to smash way over the bar was a thing of beauty. The way Arsenal dug in with 10 players for the entire second half was a joy to watch. Closing gaps. Blocking off passing lanes. Getting close enough to challenge or stop City from getting a clear cross or shot on goal. It was poetry in motion the way the nine outfield players shuttled as one across the pitch in what was often a 5-4 formation. This kind of rearguard action was just as satisfying as City’s slick attacking play when they’re in full flow. Arsenal’s injury-hit squad had the gruelling task of going away to Tottenham, Atalanta and Man City in the space of a week and they conceded just twice. Arteta’s side got their tactics spot on in the second half after they went down to 10 players, with Ben White coming in at right back and Timber playing as a right wing-back to basically make it a 5-4 formation. The collective effort was superb and David Raya came up with big stops once again to underline a magnificent week of defending which showcases why Arsenal are now genuine title contenders. For all of the praise of their flowing attacking football, it is Arsenal’s improved defensive solidity which has them in this position. Even though they coughed up a late equalizer, Arsenal have taken a major step forward.

Michael Oliver under pressure after losing control

It was clear from the very start that Michael Oliver was in for a very tough afternoon as Kai Havertz clattered into Rodri straight from the kick off. Oliver made it tougher for himself from that point. From not booking Doku for kicking the ball away, then booking Trossard for a second time for doing just that as the Belgian was sent off, there was no consistency about Oliver’s decisions. He also made a mistake for Arsenal’s first goal, as he called City’s captain Kyle Walker into the center of the pitch to have a chat with Arsenal skipper Bukayo Saka to calm things down. But he allowed Arsenal to ping a free kick over Walker’s head before he got back into position and that led to Martinelli teeing up Calafiori to fire home an equalizer. City and Arsenal were equally livid with Oliver’s decisions and you can understand why. In one of the biggest games of the season the referee was at the center of several contentious decisions and had no real control on the game. That is a real shame for a referee of Oliver’s quality.