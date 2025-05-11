Former Ryder Cupper, who went ‘through hell,’ emotional as he records first DPWT top-10 in 7 years

Could Chris Wood’s nightmare finally be over?

The 37-year-old Wood, a former European Ryder Cupper and top-25 player in the world, has spent the last six years battling not only anxiety and burnout but also the frustrating golf results that come from it. He’s lost all status, relegated now to being at the mercy of sponsor invites.

That’s how he managed his way into this week’s Turkish Airlines Open, just his second DP World Tour start of the year following a missed cut in Qatar.

Wood hadn’t made a cut on this circuit in nearly three years. His last top-10 finish came at the 2018 KLM Open, where he posted his last of three runner-up showings that season. He hasn’t won since capturing his third DPWT title, at the 2016 BMW PGA, which came just a few months before he qualified for his first – and still only – Ryder Cup. He plummeted outside the top 2,000 in the Official World Golf Ranking two years ago and entered this week still at just No. 1,472.

“It’s been horrendous to be honest,” Wood said. “It’s been – since 2019 really – I just feel like I’ve been going through hell.”

But alas, a few shots of hope: Not only did Wood make the weekend at Regnum Carya in Antalya, but he closed in a dazzling 7-under 64 on Sunday to tie for seventh, ending his top-10 drought as well.

“I want to feel like I know my game’s there, not just put a score on one day, and I genuinely feel like I’m starting to do that now,” Wood said. “I’ve been working so hard at home just quietly with a great team. and it’s been a long, old road to be honest.”

"I feel like I've been going through hell."



A lot to be proud of this week, Chris.#TurkishAirlinesOpen pic.twitter.com/kRhhLoKGD2 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 11, 2025

While his mental struggles have been forefront, Wood also has dealt with serious neck and back injuries. He described a few years back how an “unplayable swing” had crept in during his successful run before his game completely fell apart in 2019, the same year that he walked off the course during a tournament in Morocco because he couldn’t take the stress anymore and was berated by the tournament official; he’d take 10 weeks off after that.

He lost his DPWT card three years ago. He then played on the Challenge Tour last year before losing that card, too. He’s has kept one thing, though.

“I never lost belief in myself,” Wood said. “You obviously have days where it feels harder than some. The fire in my belly has always been there. I’m relying on invites this year. I’m ready. I’m practicing so well at home that a call last minute is not a problem. I’m ready to go. I played with Oli[ver] Wilson the first couple of days, and he asked how I’m doing it, how I’m practicing at home to be match ready – they’re my secrets. The Tour have been good. The medical team have really helped me.

“Hopefully this is a first little step forward, and anyone who wants me at their event, please pick up the phone because I need a few starts this year.”

You heard the man.