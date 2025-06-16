 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 Olympic hockey rosters
2026 Olympic men’s hockey rosters: first six players per team named so far
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada
Sidney Crosby leads Canada Olympic men’s hockey team first six players for 2026
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani to make his long-awaited return to the mound in an abbreviated start for the Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
Bet against Haliburton’s for most threes in Finals
nbc_roto_pacersthundersv3_250616.jpg
Bet the under in Thunder vs. Pacers Game 5
nbc_bte_okcindplayerprops_250616.jpg
Target Siakam’s point total in NBA Finals Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 Olympic hockey rosters
2026 Olympic men’s hockey rosters: first six players per team named so far
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada
Sidney Crosby leads Canada Olympic men’s hockey team first six players for 2026
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani to make his long-awaited return to the mound in an abbreviated start for the Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
Bet against Haliburton’s for most threes in Finals
nbc_roto_pacersthundersv3_250616.jpg
Bet the under in Thunder vs. Pacers Game 5
nbc_bte_okcindplayerprops_250616.jpg
Target Siakam’s point total in NBA Finals Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published June 16, 2025 12:00 PM

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is the LPGA’s third major of the season. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

June 19-22 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco (6,604 yards, par 72) in Frisco, Texas.

How to watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

Thursday, June 19

  • 11AM-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 6-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, June 20

  • 11AM-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 6-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, June 21

  • 11AM-1:30PM: Peacock
  • 1:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 22

  • 11AM-3PM: Peacock
  • 1:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock

This week’s TV times: PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship and more

Who is in the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

There are 156 players in the field, including 12 past champions and the year’s first two major winners: Mao Saigo (Chevron) and Maja Stark (U.S. Women’s Open). There are also eight club professionals who qualified to compete.

Click here for the updated field, per the LPGA Tour.

What is the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship purse and prize money?

The purse is $10.4 million with $1.56 million going to the winner.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
KPMG Women’s PGA prize money: How much Amy Yang and field earned
Here’s a look at the purse payout for the $10.4 million KPMG Women’s PGA.

What is the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

There is a cut to the low 70 players and ties following 36 holes.

Who won the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

Amy Yang captured her long-awaited first major title in dominant fashion at Sahalee, finishing at 7 under, three clear of the field. It was the then 34-year-old’s 75th major start and her sixth career LPGA Tour victory.