KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is the LPGA’s third major of the season. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

June 19-22 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco (6,604 yards, par 72) in Frisco, Texas.

How to watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

Thursday, June 19



11AM-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

6-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, June 20



11AM-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

6-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, June 21



11AM-1:30PM: Peacock

1:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 22



11AM-3PM: Peacock

1:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Who is in the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

There are 156 players in the field, including 12 past champions and the year’s first two major winners: Mao Saigo (Chevron) and Maja Stark (U.S. Women’s Open). There are also eight club professionals who qualified to compete.

Click here for the updated field, per the LPGA Tour.

What is the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship purse and prize money?

The purse is $10.4 million with $1.56 million going to the winner.

What is the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

There is a cut to the low 70 players and ties following 36 holes.

Who won the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

Amy Yang captured her long-awaited first major title in dominant fashion at Sahalee, finishing at 7 under, three clear of the field. It was the then 34-year-old’s 75th major start and her sixth career LPGA Tour victory.