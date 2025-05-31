U.S. Women’s Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $12 million purse
Published May 31, 2025 03:52 PM
The winner of the U.S. Women’s Open will once again receive $2.4 million from the $12 million purse.
The runner-up will earn nearly $1.3 million with every pro who missed the cut receiving a $10,000 stipend.
Here’s a look at the full purse breakdown from Erin Hills, which includes 54 pros (and six amateurs) who qualified for the final two rounds:
- Win: $2.4 million
- 2: $1.296 million
- 3: $809,242
- 4: $567,305
- 5: $472,511
- 6: $418,969
- 7: $377,717
- 8: $338,290
- 9: $306,165
- 10: $281,219
- 11: $256,638
- 12: $237,290
- 13: $221,105
- 14: $204,069
- 15: $189,467
- 16: $177,298
- 17: $167,563
- 18: $157,828
- 19: $148,093
- 20: $138,358
- 21: $129,961
- 22: $121,565
- 23: $113,412
- 24: $105,867
- 25: $99,296
- 26: $93,699
- 27: $89,440
- 28: $85,667
- 29: $82,017
- 30: $78,366
- 31: $74,715
- 32: $71,065
- 33: $67,414
- 34: $64,129
- 35: $61,452
- 36: $58,774
- 37: $56,219
- 38: $53,785
- 39: $51,352
- 40: $48,918
- 41: $46,484
- 42: $44,050
- 43: $41,617
- 44: $39,183
- 45: $36,749
- 46: $34,559
- 47: $32,368
- 48: $30,300
- 49: $29,083
- 50: $27,866
- 51: $27,136
- 52: $26,527
- 53: $26,041
- 54: $25,797