U.S. Women’s Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $12 million purse

  
Published May 31, 2025 03:52 PM

The winner of the U.S. Women’s Open will once again receive $2.4 million from the $12 million purse.

The runner-up will earn nearly $1.3 million with every pro who missed the cut receiving a $10,000 stipend.

Here’s a look at the full purse breakdown from Erin Hills, which includes 54 pros (and six amateurs) who qualified for the final two rounds:

  • Win: $2.4 million
  • 2: $1.296 million
  • 3: $809,242
  • 4: $567,305
  • 5: $472,511
  • 6: $418,969
  • 7: $377,717
  • 8: $338,290
  • 9: $306,165
  • 10: $281,219
  • 11: $256,638
  • 12: $237,290
  • 13: $221,105
  • 14: $204,069
  • 15: $189,467
  • 16: $177,298
  • 17: $167,563
  • 18: $157,828
  • 19: $148,093
  • 20: $138,358
  • 21: $129,961
  • 22: $121,565
  • 23: $113,412
  • 24: $105,867
  • 25: $99,296
  • 26: $93,699
  • 27: $89,440
  • 28: $85,667
  • 29: $82,017
  • 30: $78,366
  • 31: $74,715
  • 32: $71,065
  • 33: $67,414
  • 34: $64,129
  • 35: $61,452
  • 36: $58,774
  • 37: $56,219
  • 38: $53,785
  • 39: $51,352
  • 40: $48,918
  • 41: $46,484
  • 42: $44,050
  • 43: $41,617
  • 44: $39,183
  • 45: $36,749
  • 46: $34,559
  • 47: $32,368
  • 48: $30,300
  • 49: $29,083
  • 50: $27,866
  • 51: $27,136
  • 52: $26,527
  • 53: $26,041
  • 54: $25,797