Rockies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 17

It’s Tuesday, June 17 and the Rockies (15-57) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (30-42). Antonio Senzatela is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Michael Soroka for Washington.

Colorado opened the series up with a 6-4 win over Washington ti give the Nationals its ninth-straight loss. The Nationals offense has scored four or fewer runs in all nine games during the losing streak. The Rockies look to earn its second three-game winning streak of the season with a win today.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Nationals

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: COLR, MASN

Odds for the Rockies at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Rockies (+164), Nationals (-199)

Spread: Nationals -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Nationals

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: Antonio Senzatela vs. Michael Soroka

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela, (1-10, 7.23 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Nationals: Michael Soroka, (3-4, 5.14 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rockies and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Washington Nationals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Nationals

The Rockies have lost 10 of 14 games this season following a win

The Under is 30-21-2 in the Rockies’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Nationals have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight games

The Rockies are 3-11 on the ML when Antonio Senzatela pitches this season

pitches this season The Nationals are 3-5 on the ML when Michael Soroka pitches this season

