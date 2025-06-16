 Skip navigation
Travelers Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published June 16, 2025 10:00 AM

The PGA Tour contests its eighth and final signature event of the season at the Travelers Championship. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Travelers Championship?

June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands (6,844 yards, par 70) in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to watch the Travelers Championship

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

Thursday, June 19

  • 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, June 20

  • 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, June 21

  • 1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 3-6:30PM: CBS

Sunday, June 22

  • 1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 3-6PM: CBS

This week’s TV times: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and more

Who is in the field at the Travelers Championship?

There are 72 players in the field, pulled from last year’s top 50 in FedExCup points, the Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5, current FEC standings and sponsor exemptions. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy are both in the same signature-event field for the first time since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Click here for the updated field, per the PGA Tour.

What is the Travelers Championship purse and prize money?

The purse is $20 million with $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points going to the winner.

What is the cut at the Travelers Championship?

There is no cut at this signature event. All players will compete over four rounds.

Who won the 2024 Travelers Championship?

This was Scheffler’s fourth signature-event win (sixth overall Tour title) of the season. But this one was unique. It came in a playoff over friend Tom Kim, but only after a delay when climate protesters disrupted play on the 72nd hole.