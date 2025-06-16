Where does J.J. Spaun stand in Ryder Cup points, Official World Golf Ranking?

Winning the U.S. Open comes with many perks:

$4.3 million paycheck

10-year exemption into the U.S. Open

5-year exemption into the other majors and The Players

5-year PGA Tour exemption

It’s all big for champion J.J. Spaun, particularly the last one as Spaun was only recently worried about losing his livelihood.

That’s no longer a concern. Spaun, also The Players runner-up, has earned over $9.6 million this season and is sixth in FedExCup points. There’s plenty more money to come and plenty of opportunities — well-earned opportunities.

Spaun is now eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking, a jump of 17 spots. He’s moved up 10 spots in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings and is third, with the top 6 earning automatic spots after the conclusion of the second FEC playoff event, Aug. 17.

Of note on the European side, Tyrrell Hatton moved to second in the standings thanks to his T-4 at Oakmont, and Robert MacIntyre climbed seven spots to fourth with his runner-up. Like the U.S., six players will qualify and the captain will have another six picks.