PGA Tour announces Brian Rolapp as CEO and successor to Jay Monahan

The PGA Tour named Brian Rolapp the circuit’s first CEO on Tuesday, with the former NFL executive vice president set to take over both the Tour’s for-profit entity and non-profit competitive arm.

The circuit’s policy board approved Rolapp’s appointment Monday at the Travelers Championship. He will succeed commissioner Jay Monahan, who formed the search committee for the CEO and will remain with the Tour on the policy board through 2026, when his current contract ends.

Rolapp, 53, will take over the day-to-day operations of the Tour later this summer.

“A year ago, I informed our boards that upon completing a decade as commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026,” Monahan said in a statement.

“Since then, we’ve worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA Tour.”

Players were informed of Rolapp’s appointment at an early meeting Tuesday at TPC River Highlands, and Rolapp will report to the policy boards for both PGA Tour Enterprises, the for-profit arm, and the PGA Tour.

Rolapp joined the NFL in 2003, and as the league’s chief media and business officer, he was widely considered a possible successor to commissioner Roger Goodell. He led the league’s media and business strategies during a time of unprecedented growth that included the successful pivot to streaming.

“I’m honored to join the PGA Tour at such a pivotal time,” Rolapp said in a statement. “The PGA Tour represents the highest level of competition, integrity and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the Tour’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I’m ready to get to work — alongside our players, partners and leadership team — to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans.”

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 16: PGA TOUR CEO announcement and board meetings at Delamar on June 16, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR) Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR

Monahan, who took over as commissioner in 2017, has been under pressure from players, the press and the public since he secretly negotiated a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in June 2023. Negotiations with the PIF appear to have stalled, and there has been no unification between the Tour and LIV Golf, which is funded by the PIF.

In February, Monahan, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott met with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the White House with President Donald Trump, but there is still no sign of a deal.

In 2024, the Tour reached a deal with Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of billionaire sports team owners, to invest in the circuit’s for-profit entity. The Fenway Sports Group-led SSG initially invested $1.5 billion, with the possibility of another $1.5 billion coming later.

The search committee that selected Rolapp included Monahan, Woods, Scott – both player directors on the policy board – and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank led the search committee.

As part of the announcement, Rolapp also penned an open letter fans, which reads:

I’m honored to step into the role of CEO of the PGA TOUR.

Golf has one of the deepest histories and many of the most timeless traditions in all of sports. That history and those traditions have inspired generations of players and fans, creating both a game and a TOUR that millions around the world love. At the same time, professional golf is evolving, as are the ways fans consume sports. My goal as CEO is to honor golf’s traditions but not be overly bound by them.

Over the past few years, the TOUR has made meaningful progress in addressing these changes—from creating more opportunities for players to improving the competitive structure and enhancing the fan experience. But there’s still significant work to do and incredible opportunity remains ahead. From creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world, to strengthening commercial partnerships—as I spoke to players, board members, and fans in recent months, I felt drawn to this potential.

I come from the National Football League, so I’ll be the first to admit—I’ve got a lot to learn about golf. But I love the game, I play the game, and I am a PGA TOUR fan myself. To that end, I cannot wait to meet every one of our players, get in front of as many fans as possible, and better understand the needs of our partners. I’m all in.

I am here with deep respect and curiosity to listen, learn from all of you, and help take the TOUR to the next level. Players are central to everything we do, and making sure they are supported and heard will be a top priority. At the same time, we are going to keep challenging ourselves to grow the game in new ways, reach new fans, and create a TOUR that reflects the future of sports and entertainment.

Respect the past. Build the future. Let’s move forward together.