Phillies at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 17

It’s Tuesday, June 17 and the Phillies (43-29) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (28-42). Jesús Luzardo is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Cal Quantrill for Miami.

Philadelphia took the first game of the series, 5-2, to extend its winning streak to five games. On the other hand, the loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Marlins, which was tied for the second-longest of the season.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Marlins

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, FDSNFL

Odds for the Phillies at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-205), Marlins (+169)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Marlins

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: Jesús Luzardo vs. Cal Quantrill

Phillies: Jesús Luzardo, (6-2, 4.23 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Marlins: Cal Quantrill, (3-7, 5.61 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Marlins

The Phillies have won 6 of their last 7 games, while the Marlins have lost 5 straight at home

The Under has cashed in the Marlins’ last 3 games

The Phillies have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 4.04 units

The Phillies are 9-5 on the ML when Jesus Luzardo pitches this season

pitches this season The Marlins are 6-7 on the ML when Cal Quantrill pitches this season and lost the past three

