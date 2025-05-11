Mikel Arteta reaction — Angry Arsenal boss speaks after ‘unacceptable’ start in draw at Liverpool

Arsenal responded to setbacks big and small in their 2-2 comeback draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, but their boss was furious with how they started the game.

The Gunners exited the UEFA Champions League at midweek and the hangover looked real as Liverpool took a quickfire 2-0 lead over the second-place visitors.

MORE — Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal recap, highlights

But Arsenal bounced back and secured the draw and then held on for a point with 10 men.

Second place is very much in play heading into next week’s match with Newcastle, as both those Magpies and Manchester City could soon be above Arsenal on the table.

And Arteta did not mince words, at times looking too upset to keep his thoughts in a row.

Mikel Arteta reaction — How did Arsenal boss view comeback draw at Liverpool?

Thoughts on the game? “What we did in the first 20 minutes is nowhere near the level. To react, great, but it was unacceptable.”

Any reaction to the comeback bid? “No reaction, no reaction. ... You don’t have to be fighting for trophies because you might win, you might lose. There’s a level, we have to ask ourselves what we accept.”

“Nobody can promise that you win. You’re going to have six, seven people praying to be in Champions League first and then seeing if we can win silverware.”

What’s upset you so much? “The action is that we had those 20-25 minutes, especially in the second half. Not me, them. It’s not about me — it’s them.”

“It’s not my responsibility. When the team plays like this for 20 minutes, that’s on me for sure.”

What’s the most frustrating? “It’s not about the players. It’s about we. Nobody can accept those standards. It has to hurt a lot, 15 points back. This is the sixth time we’ve played with 10 men. With all the injuries, and half the starters, look what we can do when we work (like in the second half).”

“It’s about that we respect the game in a manner that we planned and we have to do it.”