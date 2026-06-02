Milan Mimcilovic commits to Kentucky after pulling out of NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic has committed to Kentucky, giving coach Mark Pope one of the best players in the transfer portal.

Momcilovic announced his decision on Instagram less than a week after pulling his name out of the NBA draft.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Momcilovic led the nation in 3-point shooting at shooting 48.7% on 7.5 attempts per game last season and was fifth nationally in 3-pointers made. He made at least five 3-pointers in a game 10 times in 2025-26, including eight in a last-second loss to Arizona in the Big 12 tournament.

Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while leading Iowa State to the Sweet 16 for the third time in five years. He shot 43% from 3 in three seasons with the Cyclones.

Momcilovic announced in April he planned to enter the transfer portal and test the NBA waters before pulling out just before the deadline.