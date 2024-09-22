Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings out of 10

Some times, the heroes don’t get their due.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and several of the men in front of him had outstanding days in the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

Yet Man City again found their way to a point despite leaving it late against the 10 men of Arsenal, leaving Mikel Arteta to rue a failure to claim the top spot on the table.

Both teams were frustrated by 0-0 draws at midweek, and both were missing big names in Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Odegaard.

When Rodri left the pitch in the 21st minute and Arsenal claimed a pre-halftime lead, you felt it had to be the Gunners day. But the red mist again found its way to the red kits.

Here’s how the men on the pitch fared this Sunday in Manchester.

Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Ederson: 5 — Didn’t have to do much, but has to be more aware of Arsenal’s corner kick tactics and fight through the block to at least draw a foul.

Josko Gvardiol: 7 — Produced some brilliant chances and was unlucky to be denied by Raya.

Manuel Akanji: 7.5 — Credited with four created chances in his 117-touch day and joined Dias with a game-high 12 passes into the final third.

Ruben Dias: 7.5 — Had a game-high 136 touches and took a number of wild shots. Too many, it felt. Completed 108-of-123 passes.

Kyle Walker (Off 79'): 7 — He was very, very good wit the ball but the match will be remembered for his complaints over not being allowed to get fully back into positioned before Arsenal attacked his side following a meeting with referee Michael Oliver at midfield. Credited with three created chances and won his duels, but also lost Gabriel on Arsenal’s second goal.

Rodri (Off 21'): N/A — There are major fears around the Ballon d’Or favorite’s knee injury. It’s coincidental but feels more meaningful that Arsenal scored within two minutes of his limping off the pitch.

Bernardo Silva: 7 — Was credited with five created chances, though Ben White kept Silva from the true danger he so often delivers to a Premier League pitch.

Ilkay Gundogan: 6.5 — Passed well and showed his savvy but missed a big chance to score near post in the first half.

Savinho (Off 79'): 7 — Sensational assist to Haaland. Won 7-of-11 duels. Looks much wiser than his age of 20 and was constantly fouled, but should’ve kept his eye on Calafiori while Walker went with Martinelli prior to Arsenal’s equalizer.

Jeremy Doku (Off 70'): 6 — Neither good nor bad. Tidy enough with his passing and converted a couple of good dribbles into half-chances.

Erling Haaland: 7.5 — His goal was terrific and he was only denied a brace from a towering header by the heroics of Raya. Six total shots on just 21 touches.

Subs

Mateo Kovacic (On 21'): 7 — Ably filled in for Rodri and nearly rung up 100 touches despite playing under 70 minutes (plus stoppage).

Phil Foden (On 70'): 6.5 — Ready to see him from the start.

John Stones (On 79'): 8 — Two touches, one of them a goal that could prove the difference in a title race.

Jack Grealish (On 79'): 8 — Played less than 20 minutes (including stoppage) and rung up five touches in the Arsenal box. Only three of his teammates — Haaland, Silva, and Savinho — posted more.

Arsenal player ratings out of 10

David Raya: 8.5 — Beaten by Haaland to the near post, but it was a clever finish from the Norwegian. Otherwise, the Spaniard commanded his box and dealt with City’s repeated long drives through traffic.

Riccardo Calafiori (Off 74'): 8 — Pretty magnificent full Premier League debut for the Italian left back, who scored an electric goal

Gabriel Magalhaes: 8 — Beaten by Haaland (and Savinho) on the opening goal, he made up for it by replicating his derby corner headed goal to make it 2-1 for Arsenal. Stalwart display from that point forward.

William Saliba: 7.5 — Tidy with the ball in the first half, kept the Gunners well-organized in the second.

Jurrien Timber: 6.5 — Flipped to the other side of the pitch he looked awkward at times and fought until he had to be removed through either exhaustion or a knock.

Thomas Partey: 7.5 — Strong day atop the center backs, a throwback performance for the Ghanaian.

Declan Rice: 5 — Pretty forgettable day from Arsenal’s best overall player. Really missed Martin Odegaard in the first half.

Kai Havertz: 6.5 — Five clearances and very much stuck into duels, but he’ll rue letting Grealish get that last cross/shot into the mixer.

Bukayo Saka (Off 46'): 7 — An assist in the first half before giving way to White due to Trossard’s red card. It seemed like another player should’ve been sacrificed, as his 0.41 xG trailed only Walker despite his short shift, but clearly Arteta knew his team would be able to fight to keep 2-1 alive.

Gabriel Martinelli (Off 88'): 6.5 — Got his assist and delivered a few chances before fighting defensively, quite out of his element, deep into the affair.

Leandro Trossard (Off HT): 4 — Whatever you believe to be the reason for his sending-off, he showed a stunning lack of awareness late in the first half. Prior to that, he had 11 total touches and lost all three of his duels.

Subs

Ben White (On HT): 7 — Just eight touches in 45 minutes, but he silenced Bernardo Silva on the left.

Jakub Kiwior (On 74'): N/A

Gabriel Jesus (On 88'): N/A

Myles Lewis-Skelly (On 90'): N/A — Made his Premier League debut after collecting a yellow card while warming up. What a distinction.