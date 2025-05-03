 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt is scratched from start against Rays and replaced by Ryan Yarbrough
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
Cam Fowler sets Blues franchise record for most points in a playoff series by a defenseman
The Masters - Round Three
Davis Riley self-reports two-stroke penalty, eagles last to make cut at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

nbc_horse_knicksgostakes_250503.jpg
Liberal Arts’ outside rush wins Knicks Go Stakes
Garcia_raw.jpg
Emotions surround Garcia’s return to the Derby
nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt is scratched from start against Rays and replaced by Ryan Yarbrough
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
Cam Fowler sets Blues franchise record for most points in a playoff series by a defenseman
The Masters - Round Three
Davis Riley self-reports two-stroke penalty, eagles last to make cut at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

nbc_horse_knicksgostakes_250503.jpg
Liberal Arts’ outside rush wins Knicks Go Stakes
Garcia_raw.jpg
Emotions surround Garcia’s return to the Derby
nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jurrien Timber injury update — Latest news on Arsenal star

  
Published May 3, 2025 12:51 PM

Jurrien Timber missed Arsenal’s game against Bournemouth at the weekend and is a doubt for their huge UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at PSG on Wednesday.

The Dutch defender has been a mainstay at right back this season and has been hugely impressive in Arsenal’s run to the final four of the competition. Timber was seen watching the game on Saturday from the stands.

But speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Arsenal’s game against Bournemouth, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta didn’t seem too positive about Timber’s injury situation.

Jurrien Timber injury update

“Both of them (Timber and Merino) are unable to start the game. Jurrien is out. Let’s see how he evolves,” Arteta said.

Of course, if Timber isn’t fit to play then Ben White will come in for him at right back and that is not a bad back-up option.

White has only just returned from injury and is building himself up to full fitness though, and the thought of him having to go up against Dembele, Doue, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia and Co. will be a little concern for Arsenal heading into this huge game against PSG.

Our own analyst and Arsenal’s former legendary right back Lee Dixon said in commentary on Saturday that he would currently give Timber the edge in who starts at right back for Arsenal, if both are fit, but that there wasn’t much in it between Timber and White.