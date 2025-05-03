Arsenal tossed aside a first-half lead to Bournemouth on Saturday, putting their second-place standing in question following a 2-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium.

The hosts led off of a brilliant Martin Odegaard link up with Declan Rice, and looked set to ride into Wednesday’s big UEFA Champions League second leg at Paris Saint-Germain on a high note.

RECAP — Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth

But goals from Dean Huijsen and Evanilson mean Bournemouth are bringing all three points back from London and Arsenal will be entering their Parisien comeback bid down 1-0 and on the heels of a loss.

Mikel Arteta is known for his strong views on calls that go against his team and will likely have some colorful words for Evanilson’s winner, as cameras could not find a view to confirm that it hit the striker’s elbow and not his ribs.

Mikel Arteta reaction — How does Arsenal boss view controversial goal in surprising home loss?

We’ll have all of Mikel Arteta’s post-match thoughts here as soon as he shares them.