Cryptic Enzo Maresca playing a dangerous game as Chelsea boss

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca appears to be playing a very risky game, as his post-game comments after a win against Everton on Saturday have caused some big, and likely very unnecessary, headlines.

Following the routine 2-0 win, which saw Chelsea move into the top four and get back to winning ways after four games without a victory in all competitions, Maresca said the following unprompted in his press conference.

What did Enzo Maresca say?

“The effort, the open mind, the way they want to learn has been fantastic. This is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club the last 48 hours have been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us,” Maresca said when responding to a general question about Malo Gusto’s performance. “Very happy for Malo in that moment, the effort from Malo and the rest show they are all there and they want to help this club.”

Pushed on who he meant wasn’t supporting him and the team, Maresca doubled down: “Worst 48 hours since I joined the club,” Maresca said. “Because people didn’t support me and the team.”

Maresca was then asked if it was a general comment and Maresca said ‘in general’ before he was asked if he meant the Chelsea fans: “I love the fans and we are very happy with the fans.”

What is Enzo Maresca trying to achieve with these comments?

The cryptic nature and vagueness of his comments, plus saying that the fans aren’t the problem, make it clear that he is speaking about an internal issue. Maresca isn’t scared to address issues head on and call out problems.

But why would Maresca pick this fight? How can he win in this situation? It seems like a very dangerous game to play.

Despite a few hiccups this season, which includes a disappointing loss at Atalanta in midweek which capped a string of poor displays and results, Maresca is still in a position of strength at Chelsea. He won the Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies in his first season in charge. He got Chelsea back to the Champions League. He has managed a very young, huge squad, very well.

Chelsea have the youngest team in the Premier League and have shown signs of real development this season with big wins against Barcelona, Spurs and Liverpool and an encouraging draw, and really good performance, against Arsenal. They have kept more clean sheets, have shown they can play different ways to win games and despite injuries mounting up in central defense and their star playmaker Cole Palmer missing for the majority of the season so far, they’re only eight points off the top of the table and looking good to make the Champions League knockout rounds.

So Maresca obviously wants to remind those above him that he’s doing a great job and they should be more supportive. Doing it in public is very risky and will put some pressure on both Maresca and those above him if Chelsea go on another downward spiral during the international break.

Maresca obviously wants more love and support from those internally at the club and ahead of the January transfer window, this is particularly telling. The Italian coach will feel like he’s deserved the right to speak out and also to demand more players (especially when it comes to central strikers and central midfielders) to drive Chelsea’s trophy ambitions in the second half of the season.

It’s risky, but for now Chelsea’s fans are on Maresca’s side in this one.