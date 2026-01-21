How to watch West Ham vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

West Ham look to build on a rare win when they meet Sunderland at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Irons won at Tottenham Hotspur last time out to claim a first Premier League win since November 8, ending a 4D-6L run in the Premier League.

The three points pulled Nuno Espirito Santo within five points of his former club occupying the 17th place: Nottingham Forest. There’s hope in East London.

WATCH — West Ham v Sunderland

Sunderland, meanwhile, also picked up a much-needed win in Week 22, defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 at home to turn a five-match winless run into a respectable seven-match run of 2W-4D-1L.

The Black Cats are almost all the way back from the heavy roster challenge that was a handful of key players being unavailable due to their nations participating in the recently-completed Africa Cup of Nations.

Regis Le Bris’ newly-promoted side sit ninth on the table with the third-fewest goals scored in the division and the third-fewest goals conceded, too.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: The London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Malick Diouf (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (back)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Bertrand Traore (knee), Arthur Masuaku (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Habib Diarra (international duty - AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (international duty - AFCON)

West Ham vs Sunderland prediction

A cagey coin-flip? West Ham do feel quite due for a nice little uptick in form, while the Black Cats could well regress a bit. Still, it’s a fool’s errand to select one of these over the other, even in London. Good news? This writer’s not worried about a label. West Ham 2-1 Sunderland.