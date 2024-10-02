How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Title-chasing Arsenal host struggling Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday with two teams both desperate for a win for very different reasons.

The Gunners stormed past Leicester late on last weekend and beat PSG 2-0 in Champions League action in midweek as they’re managing their injury issues superbly. Mikel Arteta’s side remain unbeaten this season and have developed that wonderful knack of grinding out wins any way they can. They look primed for a big trophy push across multiple competitions once again this season.

New boys Southampton are yet to win in the Premier League this season as they were beaten 3-1 at Bournemouth on Monday to underline the uphill battle they face to stay in the top-flight. Russell Martin’s possession-based playing philosophy is clear but Saints aren’t sticking to it given their poor start to the season and Martin doesn’t know his best team. That’s never a good situation and they travel to Arsenal and Man City in two of their next three games.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live, stream link, start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (October 5)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain out, while Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White are all doubts. The Gunners will no doubt rotate a little after their midweek win against PSG but they don’t have many options, especially in defense.

Southampton team news, focus

Saints are missing Kamaldeen Sulemana through injury, while Will Smallbone remains out. There will be big lineup changes with Aribo, Stewart, Lallana and Brereton Diaz all likely to start after impressing off the bench at Bournemouth. Aaron Ramsdale will be making his return to Arsenal just a few weeks after leaving and he’ll get a very warm reception from the Gunners faithful. The main thing Southampton need is belief, and a positive performance in this game will bring that. Even if getting a result at Arsenal seems highly unlikely.

Arsenal vs Southampton prediction

The Gunners are obviously heavy favorites and will look to start fast, as they always do, press Southampton into making mistakes at the back and then chill out. Arsenal 3-1 Southampton.