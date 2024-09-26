How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester live: Stream link, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Leicester at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as the Gunners aim to kick on following their dramatic draw at Manchester City.

WATCH ARSENAL v LEICESTER LIVE

Mikel Arteta’s side have been accused of mastering the ‘dark arts’ by Man City, as a wild clash ended even and Arsenal put in a heroic defensive display as they played over half the game down a player and only coughed up an equalizer in the 98th minute. A few days after this game against Leicester they face PSG at home in the Champions League, so look out for Arteta rotating his banged up squad.

Leicester have had a solid start to life back in the Premier League, drawing three of their five games but Steve Cooper is being criticized by plenty of his own fans for a stodgy, pragmatic style of play. Leicester fought back well to draw 1-1 at home with Everton last weekend, but they are one of six Premier League teams who are yet to win this season.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 28)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal focus, team news

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain out, while their are injury concerns over Ben White and David Raya. Leandro Trossard is available after serving his suspension in the 5-1 League Cup win over Bolton in midweek, so he could start. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus starred against Bolton, while youngster Ethan Nwaneri is pushing hard for a start too. If Raya, who is suffering with a thigh injury, can’t go then Neto will come in to make his debut.

Leicester focus, team news

The Foxes are without Jakub Stolarczyk and Patson Daka (both ankle injuries) and have a very settled starting lineup with plenty of experience in it. Jamie Vardy is leading the line expertly, while Jordan Ayew is starting just behind him, Harry Winks is in midfield and the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and Wout Faes are looking solid. Leicester will sit in and try to frustrate Arsenal, while they’re always a threat on the counter as Stephy Mavidi, Ayew and Vardy are experts at combining quickly on the break.

Arsenal vs Leicester prediction

This seems like an easy home win on paper, and it probably is, but with Premier League, League Cup and Champions League action and the games piling up, Arsenal’s squad is stretched to its limits. Expect a slightly sluggish display but a home win. Arsenal 3-1 Leicester.