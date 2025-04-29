How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Athletic Bilbao host struggling Manchester United in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal on Thursday and the hosts are the red-hot favorites.

Ernesto Valverde’s Bilbao are pushing for Champions League qualification in La Liga and have the carrot dangling in front of them that if they win this semifinal they will play in the Europa League final at their home stadium, the wonderful San Mames. Nico Williams is their main threat up top and Bilbao are a tough team to break down (they’ve conceded just 26 goals in La Liga this season), keep the ball well and are so efficient. In the end they eased past Rangers in the quarterfinals and look determined to reach the final at their home ground. This will be some occasion for the city of Bilbao.

Manchester United currently sit 14th in the Premier League table but it has been all about the Europa League for some time now for Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils have shown some backbone in recent weeks as they completed one of the greatest comebacks in European history in the quarterfinal second leg against Lyon. They trailed 4-2 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate with minutes to go in extra time but somehow scored three times to win 5-4 and kept their season alive. Everything hinges on winning the Europa League for United and it’s massive for Amorim’s future at the club. No pressure, Ruben...

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (May 1)

Venue: San Mames — Bilbao

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Athletic Bilbao team news, focus

Bilbao have warmed up for this semifinal well as they beat Las Palmas 1-0 last Wednesday and have had a whole week off. But there are concerns over top goalscorer Oihan Sancet who suffered a hamstring injury in that game. Nico Williams is obviously the main threat for Bilbao, while his brother Inaki Williams may play a key role if Sancet is out injured.

QUESTIONABLE: Oihan Sancet (hamstring)

Manchester United team news, focus

There are whispers that Amad Diallo could feature soon as he’s returned to training and it would be a huge boost if he could play any part in these semifinals given his form before he was injured. Bruno Fernandes continues to drive the team from midfield, while Rasmus Hojlund scoring a late equalizer at Bournemouth at the weekend should give him some confidence. Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are getting back to their best, while in defense Harry Maguire is trying to hold things together but United do look suspect at the back and Andre Onana’s recent displays have been questionable.

OUT: Joshua Zirkzee (thigh - MORE), Matthijs de Ligt (ankle), Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Amad Diallo (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Toby Collyer (leg)

Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United prediction

This feels like Bilbao will grab a narrow win and both teams will be happy enough with that. Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Manchester United.