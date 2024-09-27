How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth and Southampton both seek breakout results when they meet at the Vitality Stadium in what called a few years back the “New South Coast derby” (watch live at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries look to home turf for a second Premier League win of the young season, having beaten Everton but lost to Liverpool and Chelsea while drawing Southampton and Newcastle.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH vs SOUTHAMPTON LIVE

Bournemouth are playing fine but were expected to do so much more this season. They brought in Evanilson to replace Dominic Solanke and planned to cement themselves as top-half candidate. Instead, they sit 13th and are just a bad weekend from the drop zone.

Southampton’s down there, one of three teams with just a point this season, but their struggles seem more about failure to convert chances than anything else.

Aaron Ramsdale’s shored up the goalkeeping, and there’s hope that young Tyler Dibling can build on his first Premier League goal as the new-look Saints find chemmistry.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday

Venue: Vitality Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Bournemouth focus, team news

Evanilson’s club record transfer has made his slow start to the goals a little pressure-packed, but the ex-Porto man is finding chances along with his teammates. With Dominic Solanke finally firing for Spurs, unfortunate comparisons could start to pile up if the twice-capped Brazil youngster doesn’t score soon.

OUT: Tyler Adams (back)

Southampton focus, team news

So many interesting players dot Southampton’s roster, not the least of whom being Sporting Lisbon import Mateus Fernandes. The 20-year-old will need to have a big day in the middle of the park against Bournemouth.

OUT: Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle), Jack Stephens (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: William Smallbone (thigh)

Bournemouth vs Southampton prediction

This could go either way, but the Cherries have better depth and, pound for pound, a longer history playing together. Throw in home field and Saints may have to wait a bit longer for a first Premier League win. Bournemouth 2-1 Southampton.

