How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

This UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Paris Saint-Germain is all about one thing for Aston Villa: stay in the tie.

Unai Emery’s side are delighted to be in the last eight and these two games over the next week are Villa’s biggest in the last few decades. Period. Villa warmed up for this tie by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home on Saturday as they’re back in the hunt for Champions League qualification in the Premier League as well as being in the FA Cup semifinals. With so many midfield and attacking options, Villa are a real handful and Emery’s experience as a master of European competitions will hold them in great stead against his former team PSG.

As for Les Parisiens, they wrapped up the French title at the weekend as Luis Enrique has constructed a well-oiled machine who have so far gone unbeaten in Ligue 1. Devoid of superstar individuals of the past, PSG still have so many wonderful talents but now it’s all about the team. They flow and move as one and their pressing and energy is relentless. After beating Liverpool on penalty kicks in the last 16 to reach this stage, PSG will be full of confidence and will be looking to blow Villa away and end the tie in the first leg in the French capital.

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 9)

Venue: Parc des Princes — Paris, France

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

PSG team news, focus

There have been no big injuries for PSG to deal with and they’ve won Ligue 1 at a canter so all of their focus has been on the Champions League for some time. Midfield is crucial to how they play with Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and youngster Zaire-Emery all classy operators on the ball and PSG will dominate possession and push Villa high and look to force mistakes. They do look vulnerable on the counter at times but the experience of Hakimi and Donnarumma is key, although PSG will be missing captain and star center back Marquinhos through suspension as Lucas Beraldo could come in to start. The one thing they’ve struggled with at times during this European campaign is not being clinical in the final third. They’ll need Dembele, Barcola, Doue and Co. to be ruthless in this first leg.

OUT: Kang in-Lee (foot), Marquinhos (suspension)

Aston Villa team news, focus

Villa have close to a fully-fit squad to choose from and that perhaps explains their superb form across three competitions in recent weeks. With the additions of Rashford, Malen and Asensio in the winter window they’ve jet-propelled their attack at the perfect time. Emery knows exactly how to set up his teams for big away ties in Europe and it makes sense for Rashford, Watkins and Rogers to start this one to give Villa a threat on the counter. Getting the balance right in midfield will be key and Tielemans, Kamara and McGinn should start but don’t be surprised if Onana comes in to give them extra defensive solidity.

QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (calf), Leon Bailey (knock)

PSG vs Aston Villa prediction

This feels like the first 30 minutes will be key and if Villa can hang in there they will enjoy frustrating PSG. That said, this is a big step up for Villa and PSG should do some damage. PSG 3-1 Aston Villa.