Unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain seal fourth-straight Ligue 1 crown with six games to spare

Better luck next year, France — Paris Saint-Germain sealed another Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 1-0 home defeat of Angers.

Desire Doue’s 55th-minute goal gives Luis Enrique’s men the French crown with six matches to spare and ahead of this week’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal with Aston Villa.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi, Marco Verratti, and Sergio Ramos have left since the summer before the 2023-24 season. The club have spent on younger talent in the form of Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, and Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos.

PSG’s 74 points were enough to seal the title before nearest competitor AS Monaco kicked off Saturday, but there’s no impetus for Les Parisiens to stop as they pursue an unbeaten league season.

PSG have only drawn five times in their 28 Ligue 1 matches this season, as Enrique’s lower-profile squad have 80 goals while conceding less than a goal per game.

The title is PSG’s fourth-straight since Lille claimed the crown in 2020-21. It’s also PSG’s second time claiming four-straight first-place finishes in Ligue 1. Lyon won seven-straight titles in the 2000s, so there’s still work to do for PSG to set that standard.

Ousmane Dembele leads Ligue 1 in goals with 23, while Bradley Barcola is fourth with 13. Barcola is also tied for the league lead in assists with nine.

Enrique won a domestic treble last season in his first season, reaching the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. He can do the same this season, as PSG have won the Trophee des Champions and are in the Coupe de France final versus Reims on May 24.

Of course, they’d trade that for a long-sought European Cup.