 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Texas point guard Rori Harmon to return next season in bid to get Longhorns back to the Final Four
Jeffrey Kessler.jpg
23XI, Front Row seek courts to compel NBA, NFL, NHL, Formula 1 to share relevant financial info
GoDThWXXsAEMO1p.jpeg
Huge steaks, spicy chili, very tame: Inside the 2025 Masters Champions Dinner

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jamescook_250409.jpg
Bills star Cook projects as fantasy RB2 in 2025
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250409.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Texas point guard Rori Harmon to return next season in bid to get Longhorns back to the Final Four
Jeffrey Kessler.jpg
23XI, Front Row seek courts to compel NBA, NFL, NHL, Formula 1 to share relevant financial info
GoDThWXXsAEMO1p.jpeg
Huge steaks, spicy chili, very tame: Inside the 2025 Masters Champions Dinner

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jamescook_250409.jpg
Bills star Cook projects as fantasy RB2 in 2025
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250409.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions' St. Brown

April 9, 2025 04:38 PM
Lawrence Jackson Jr. discusses Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka and his recent workouts with the Cowboys and Packers, exploring if he could coexist with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots reportedly could focus on RB in NFL draft
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:10
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_roto_genosmith_250404.jpg
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
nbc_roto_jamesonwilliams_250402.jpg
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
nbc_roto_goedert_250401.jpg
01:17
Goedert reportedly could be traded during draft
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
01:12
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps
nbc_rwfootball_jeanty_250328.jpg
01:17
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
01:14
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_roto_diggs_250326.jpg
01:11
Patriots’ Diggs is a ‘high-end WR3' with upside
nbc_roto_puka_250325.jpg
01:30
Nacua expresses desire to retire at 30 years old
nbc_roto_camward_250325.jpg
01:29
What is Ward’s fantasy fit with Titans?
nbc_roto_rfs_freeagencywinners_250320.jpg
02:43
Darnold could be cut after one year if he falters
nbc_roto_rfs_titanscamward_250320.jpg
02:53
Titans should ‘stand pat’ with QB Ward at No. 1
nbc_roto_rfs_steelersrudolph_250320.jpg
02:31
Would Rudolph be better starting QB than Wilson?
nbc_roto_diggsv2_250320.jpg
01:16
Diggs could step into target vacuum with Patriots
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250319.jpg
55
Could Vikings sign Flacco to mentor QB McCarthy?
nbc_roto_milroe_250319.jpg
01:07
Is Milroe destined to be a Steeler?
nbc_roto_rfs_kareemhunt_250318.jpg
04:10
Hunt could maintain similar role in Chiefs offense
nbc_roto_rfs_jordanmason_250318.jpg
05:05
Mason is ‘solid complement’ to Jones with Vikings
nbc_rwfs_kupp_250318.jpg
04:01
Kupp, JSN have lowered fantasy floors in 2025
nbc_roto_jamarchaseteehiggins_250317.jpg
01:32
Chase, Higgins will continue ‘dominating looks’
nbc_roto_footballmarkandrews_250317.jpg
01:02
Ravens keep Andrews, who should stay a fantasy TE1

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jamescook_250409.jpg
01:05
Bills star Cook projects as fantasy RB2 in 2025
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
10:13
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250409.jpg
01:23
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL
nbc_roto_corbincarrol_250409.jpg
01:27
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
nbc_dlb_roywoodinterview_250409.jpg
22:51
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
nbc_roto_tatisjr_250409.jpg
01:08
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
nbc_roto_joshhart_250409.jpg
03:06
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
nbc_golf_gcpodpicksmenu_250409.jpg
09:06
Masters picks — and Concessions Champions Dinner
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dlb_danebrugler_250409.jpg
23:59
Brugler: Hunter ‘the best non-QB’ in the draft
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250409.jpg
13:07
Expect ‘surreal’ night with Luka’s return to DAL
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
nbc_roto_mikemalone_250409.jpg
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
nbc_dps_dpondenvernuggets_250409.jpg
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
nbc_horse_bluegrassstakes_250409.jpg
02:23
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_csu_draftkings_250409.jpg
04:01
Analyzing odds for No. 2 DL picked in NFL draft
nbc_smx_explainer_250409.jpg
03:36
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
nbc_csu_kennethgrant_250409.jpg
05:03
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level
nbc_csu_masongraham_250409.jpg
04:02
Why DT Graham is ‘no doubt’ an elite player
2196434384_copy.jpg
16:19
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 17-32: Egbuka, Nolen
nbc_csu_mock1to16_250409.jpg
17:05
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 1-16: Ward, McMillan
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetskings_250409.jpg
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
01:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
nbc_roto_playinfavorites_250409.jpg
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
nbc_roto_bte_lakersmavs_250409.jpg
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_roto_masterstop20_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
jalen_milroe_mpx.jpg
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects