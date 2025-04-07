How to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund live: Champions League stream link, team news, prediction

The black and yellow of Borussia Dortmund invade the blaugrana of Barcelona on Wednesday in a colorful UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg that pits last season’s finalists against a Catalan side angling for a first European Cup since a 2014-15 defeat of Juventus in Berlin.

Hansi Flick’s first year in Spain has been pretty great. Barca lead La Liga by four points with eight matches left in their season, and can still win a treble by winning this competition, claiming the league, and beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

Dortmund’s season has been a mess, but this competition is keeping BVB’s head above water. Niko Kovac is leading the club now following the January sacking of former player Nuri Sahin, and Dortmund are seven points outside the top four with a weekend Klassiker with Bayern Munich looming at the Allianz Arena.

The two sides played a thriller during the league phase at the Westfalenstadion, where Serhou Guirassy twice answered Barcelona goals before Ferran Torres completed a brace late in a 3-2 Barca win.

There are ties between the club, as Robert Lewandowski made his name at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Bayern Munich and then Barca.

How to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 9)

Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys — Barcelona

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Barcelona team news, focus

OUT: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee), Dani Olmo (muscular), Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc Casado (ligament)

Borussia Dortmund team news, focus

OUT: Marcel Sabitzer (MCL), Niklas Sule (leg) | QUESIONABLE: Cole Campbell (knock)

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

Barca’s class feels likely to win out over two legs, but Dortmund can put a charge into this tie by defending well against the Blaugranas. Guirassy only needs a small opening to change a game, so there’s reason for optimism. That said, Barca have so many game changers — Raphinha has been sensational this season while Robert Lewandowski simply finishes chances. Barcelona 2-1 Borussia Dortmund.