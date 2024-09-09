Martin Odegaard injury update: Ankle ‘looked bad’ as Arsenal near North London derby vs Spurs

An emotional Norway captain Martin Odegaard limped off the pitch with an ankle injury ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming North London derby versus Tottenham next weekend.

Odegaard’s injury comes both on his heel and the heels of the injury suffered by defender Riccardo Calafiori on Italy duty. Mikel Merino and Gabriel Jesus are also suffering from injuries.

A sloppy challenge from Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner caught Odegaard on the back of his left ankle and the Gunners man hopped up, grabbed the back of that foot, and hit the deck.

Odegaard, 25, left the game in the 67th minute for Kristian Thorstvedt and Norwegian boss Stale Solbakken issued an update after the game as Arsenal fans wait with baited breath for positive news.

The Gunners, after all, go to Spurs on Sunday for a derby against their heated rivals, then head to Atalanta and Manchester City for huge games in their respective Champions League and Premier League title fights.

Odegaard injury news - What is the latest?

Norway doctor Ola Sand called it a “small ankle sprain” after Solbakken acknowledged that the injury “looked bad in the dressing room” in comments shared by Fabrizio Romano.

Sand said there could be an MRI on Tuesday for Odegaard, and the tepid words leave a lot open to interpretation.

The video of the incident showed a clearly distressed Odegaard and led to big fears.

The Gunners remain relatively thin at his position, but went 2W-1L during his only Premier League absence last season. Emile Smith Rowe started one of those games in a midfield with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, while Jorginho drew the other two starts with Rice and Havertz.