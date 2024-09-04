UEFA Nations League hub: 2024-25 Fixtures, results, history, winners

The UEFA Nations League returns this month, as Portugal, France, and Spain bid to become the first two-time winners of the nascent competition and the rest of League A hope to become a first-time champion.

Everyone else is looking to move on up, and that includes League B new boys England and League C new boys Sweden. Yep, big-name nations with big-name players like Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski can now say they’ve tasted relegation.

Here are all the questions you might have, plus the schedules and standings, as the UNL hits our screens in September.

How does the UEFA Nations League work?

The UEFA Nations League involves all 55 member associations of UEFA split up into four “Leagues” — League A, League B, League C, and League D.

Leagues A through C boast 16 teams each, divided into groups of four. League D has six teams divided into two groups of three.

The last-place team from each group in Leagues A, B, and C are automatically relegated to a lower league for the next tournament, while the third-placed teams in each League A and B group play a runner-up from a group below them in a playoff for the right to stay or advance to the higher league.

League D’s two runners-up play the two best League C fourth-place teams for the remaining spots in Group C.

UEFA Nations League finals, winners

2018-19: Portugal def. Netherlands in Portugal, 1-0

2020-21: France def. Spain in Italy, 2-1

2022-23: Spain def. Croatia in the Netherlands, 0-0 aet (5-4 pens)

2024-25 UEFA Nations League primer: Where is England?

England, perhaps shockingly, managed just three points from Group A3 in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, losing twice to Hungary and once to Italy while twice drawing Germany and once sharing points with the Italians.

The Three Lions are the heavy favorites to win Group B2 in the 2024-25 tournament, as they’ll play home and away against Finland, Greece, and Republic of Ireland.

A less-publicized shocker was Sweden falling out of Group B, relegated from a tough Group B4 with Serbia, Norway, and Slovenia in 2022-23.

2024-25 UEFA Nations League Group A fixtures, results

September 5, 2024

Portugal vs Croatia

Scotland vs Poland

Denmark vs Switzerland

Serbia vs Spain

September 6, 2024

Belgium vs Israel

France vs Italy

September 7, 2024

Germany vs Hungary

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

September 8, 2024

Croatia vs Poland

Portugal vs Scotland

Denmark vs Serbia

Switzerland vs Spain

September 9, 2024

France vs Belgium

Israel vs Italy

October 10, 2024

Israel vs France

Italy vs Belgium

October 11, 2024

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany

Hungary vs Netherlands

October 12, 2024

Croatia vs Scotland

Poland vs Portugal

Serbia vs Switzerland

Spain vs Denmark

October 14, 2024

Belgium vs France

Italy vs Israel

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Hungary

Germany vs Netherlands

October 15, 2024

Poland vs Croatia

Scotland vs Portugal

Spain vs Serbia

Switzerland vs Denmark

November 14, 2024

Belgium vs Italy

France vs Israel

November 15, 2024

Portugal vs Poland

Scotland vs Croatia

Denmark vs Spain

Switzerland vs Serbia

November 16, 2024

Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Netherlands vs Hungary

November 17, 2024

Israel v Belgium

Italy vs France

November 18, 2024

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands

Hungary vs Germany

Serbia vs Denmark

Spain vs Switzerland

November 19, 2024

Croatia vs Portugal

Poland vs Scotland

2024-25 UEFA Nations League Group A tables

Group A1

Croatia Portugal Poland Scotland

Group A2

Italy Belgium France Israel

Group A3

Netherlands Hungary Germany Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A4

Spain Denmark Switzerland Serbia

2024-25 UEFA Nations League knockout round dates

Quarterfinals — March 20 & 25

Four group runners-up vs Four group winners (Draw Nov. 22)

Semifinals — June 4 & 5

Quarterfinals winners

Third-place playoff — June 8

Final — June 8