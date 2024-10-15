Who should be the next England manager? Ranking the candidates

Three months on from their EURO 2024 final heartache England are still searching for a new head coach for their men’s team.

Interim boss Lee Carsley has given plenty of confusing answers as to whether or not he wants the job permanently, most recently saying that a ‘world class coach who has won trophies’ should take charge, and that has coincided with the English Football Association being linked with two elite coaches.

Pep Guardiola is out of contract this summer at Manchester City and given the uncertainty off the pitch at City, next summer could be the right time for Pep to move on. While multiple reports, from the BBC and Sky Sports among others, claim that Thomas Tuchel is now the frontrunner to become the new Three Lions boss.

Below we rank the candidates with five clear options for England to choose from.

Pep Guardiola

Obviously Pep Guardiola is the number one candidate for any job in the world. The timing of his contract being up at City will be intriguing for the FA but it still seems a long shot that Guardiola would take on this role. Guardiola working with this England team, many of whom either play for him or have played with him at Man City, is the dream scenario for England fans. Pep would be the final piece of the jigsaw as they seek a major trophy after coming close over the last four tournaments. The FA would not be doing their job unless they reached out to Guardiola to see if he’s interested and they’ve also given themselves plenty of time to see if they can persuade him to take on the job. With no games from November to March, and Lee Carsley’s time as interim boss scheduled to end in November, there is plenty of time to chat with Pep to see if he fancies it. With a verdict expected by early 2025 on the Premier League charges against Man City, the English FA could offer Guardiola an escape route if City are handed hefty punishments. It’s a long-shot but England fans can dream.

Thomas Tuchel

The German coach, currently out of work after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, now seems the most likely to take charge and he seems to have the right temperament and tactical nous to make this a success. Tuchel proved at Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern that he is a very good tactician in cup competitions, winning the German Cup with Dortmund, reaching the Champions League final with PSG, winning the Champions League at Chelsea and taking a struggling Bayern side to within a few minutes of the Champions League final last season. He knows English football well, is comfortable with the pressure placed on him and has worked closely with and against most of this England squad for many years. His close relationship with Harry Kane is also a positive as England aim to get at least two more major tournaments out of their talismanic striker. Tuchel is available and all signs point towards the FA wanting to hire him imminently. It would be a very good appointment.

Eddie Howe

Most England fans assumed that Howe would take charge in the summer after Gareth Southgate stepped down, but there have been a few stumbling blocks. First, England aren’t keen on paying the huge release clause in Howe’s Newcastle contract. Second, this opportunity seems to have cropped up quite early in Howe’s managerial career. Third, the changes in Newcastle’s hierarchy above Howe still make this move a possibility. Howe would create a wonderful team to watch with England, just like he has done at Bournemouth and Newcastle, but it feels like this job may have come one cycle too soon for him. If England need a new coach for EURO 2028 on home soil, Howe should be their number one target. Between now and then he will likely keep Newcastle pushing for a top six finish. He is an extremely driven individual and will no doubt want this job, but it seems like a job at one of the Premier League big boys will be available for Howe before he turns to international management.

Graham Potter

Available and ready to work after leaving Chelsea during the 2022-23 season, Potter seems like the kind of manager who would thrive in the international environment and his teams always play entertaining football and are aggressive with and without the ball. A deep thinker and lover of team-building exercises, Potter punched above his weight at Ostersunds, Swansea and Brighton before his humbling experience at Chelsea. Time has proven that most managers would have struggled given the turmoil behind-the-scenes at Chelsea, so Potter gets a pass. Still, he seems an outside bet for the England job and is more likely to wait for an opening at a midtable Premier League team looking to break into the top 10. If he succeeds there then he will be back in the reckoning for the England job.

Lee Carsley

Winning three of his four games in charge in UEFA Nations League action over the last month, interim boss Carsley has done okay but the experiment to not play a striker at home to Greece was costly as England were totally overpowered and suffered a first home defeat in four years. Carsley is obviously a very good coach and has done extremely well with England’s U21 side, leading them to European Championship glory in the summer of 2023. But strangely he can’t seem to answer questions directly about whether or not he wants the job permanently and all signs point towards him being very happy with heading back to the U21s. Perhaps he could have another crack at the interim job next time it comes up? Would Carsley be a bad appointment? Not at all. Look at what Luis de la Fuente achieved with Spain this summer after being promoted from the U21s, as Carsley has worked closely with England’s talented crop of youngsters. But in truth Carsley probably wouldn’t be much different to Gareth Southgate and with some of England’s best players coming towards their peak for the 2026 World Cup, a manager with experience of winning trophies consistently at the top level is what this squad desperately needs.