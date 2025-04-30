 Skip navigation
Katie Ledecky swims second-fastest 1500m freestyle in history; now has top 22 times

  
Published April 30, 2025 05:16 PM

Katie Ledecky swam the second-fastest 1500m freestyle in history in her first top-level race since the Paris Olympics, winning her heat by 39 seconds to extend a win streak dating to 2010 in the event.

Ledecky, who owns the 22 fastest times in history in the event, clocked 15 minutes, 24.51 seconds to open a Tyr Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She lapped four of the other nine swimmers in the race.

The only faster time in history is her world record of 15:20.48 from 2018.

Her last 1500m free defeat came when she was 13 years old — to a 17-year-old Kaitlin Pawlowicz at the July 2010 Potomac Valley Championships in her native Maryland.

SWIMMING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

“She was leading and her cap came off,” Pawlowicz said in 2016 of the 2010 race, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Fort Lauderdale meet continues Thursday with finals at 6 p.m. ET, live on Peacock.

Ledecky, who owns 14 Olympic medals, including nine golds (both records for an American woman), is entered in the 400m free on Thursday. As is Canadian Summer McIntosh, who won three individual golds at the Paris Games.

McIntosh and Ledecky are the second- and third-fastest women in history in the 400m free and took silver and bronze, respectively, in the event in Paris behind world record holder Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

The Fort Lauderdale meet also includes France’s Leon Marchand, who won four individual golds in Paris, and the other individual American gold medalists from Paris: Bobby Finke, Torri Huske and Kate Douglass.

Fort Lauderdale marks the last Pro Series meet before the U.S. Championships from June 3-7 in Indianapolis, where the team will be determined for the World Championships in July and August in Singapore.

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh eyes 5 individual events at swimming worlds, then a move
Summer McIntosh plans to leave her Sarasota, Florida, training base after this season.