How to watch Barcelona vs Inter Milan live: Stream link, TV, team news, predicted lineups, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/iybbjiwhvhpmiygayhed
NFL Draft: Portal players by the numbers
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
MLB Power Rankings: Mets climb to the No. 1 spot, Tigers and Mariners surging
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

jaydonblue.jpg
Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys’ backfield
nbc_dps_dponshedeursandersv2_250428.jpg
What led to Sanders’ surprising weekend?
nbc_roto_shadeur_250428.jpg
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/iybbjiwhvhpmiygayhed
NFL Draft: Portal players by the numbers
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
MLB Power Rankings: Mets climb to the No. 1 spot, Tigers and Mariners surging
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

jaydonblue.jpg
Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys’ backfield
nbc_dps_dponshedeursandersv2_250428.jpg
What led to Sanders’ surprising weekend?
nbc_roto_shadeur_250428.jpg
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter Milan live: Stream link, TV, team news, predicted lineups, prediction

  
Published April 28, 2025 03:52 PM

Barcelona and Inter Milan both look to end European Cup final droughts this season, and their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie could be one for the ages.

Hansi Flick’s La Liga leaders are fresh off a thrilling 3-2 extra time defeat of rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, and they are the favorites to win La Liga. A treble is on the cards if they can get past Inter and beat either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final.

MORE — Barca win Copa del Rey | El Clasico player ratings

Barca haven’t won the UEFA Champions League since a 2014-15 triumph over Juventus gave them five European Cups. Only Liverpool (6), Bayern Munich (6), AC Milan (7), and Real Madrid (15) have won the tournament more often than the Blaugranas.

Inter, meanwhile, were just in the final two seasons ago when they fell 2-0 to Manchester City. Simone Inzaghi’s men are three points off the Serie A lead but in the thick of a slump.

They’ve lost back-to-back Serie A games to Bologna and Roma, sandwiching those disappointments around a Coppa Italia semifinal loss to heated rivals AC Milan.

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 30)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc — Barcelona

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Barcelona team news, focus

OUT: Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc Casado (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Alex Balde (left back), Robert Lewandowski (muscular)

Inter Milan team news, focus

OUT: Valentin Carboni (ACL) | QUESTIONABLE: Benjamin Pavard (ankle). Marcus Thuram (groin)

Barcelona vs Inter Milan predicted lineups

Barcelona predicted XI — Ter Stegen, Martin, Martinez, Cubarsi, Kounde, Pedri, De Jong, Olmo, Raphinha, Yamal, Torres

Inter Milan predicted XI — Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, De Vrij, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Calhanoglu, Darmian, Taremi, L. Martinez

Barcelona vs Inter Milan prediction

Barca are favorites to win the first leg at home, and multiple goals are expected at the Camp Nou. Inter’s losing streak is a worry, but Barca are navigating the 120 minutes put on their legs at the weekend. Maybe this will be tighter? Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan.