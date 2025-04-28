How to watch Barcelona vs Inter Milan live: Stream link, TV, team news, predicted lineups, prediction

Barcelona and Inter Milan both look to end European Cup final droughts this season, and their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie could be one for the ages.

Hansi Flick’s La Liga leaders are fresh off a thrilling 3-2 extra time defeat of rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, and they are the favorites to win La Liga. A treble is on the cards if they can get past Inter and beat either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final.

Barca haven’t won the UEFA Champions League since a 2014-15 triumph over Juventus gave them five European Cups. Only Liverpool (6), Bayern Munich (6), AC Milan (7), and Real Madrid (15) have won the tournament more often than the Blaugranas.

Inter, meanwhile, were just in the final two seasons ago when they fell 2-0 to Manchester City. Simone Inzaghi’s men are three points off the Serie A lead but in the thick of a slump.

They’ve lost back-to-back Serie A games to Bologna and Roma, sandwiching those disappointments around a Coppa Italia semifinal loss to heated rivals AC Milan.

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 30)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc — Barcelona

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Barcelona team news, focus

OUT: Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc Casado (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Alex Balde (left back), Robert Lewandowski (muscular)

Inter Milan team news, focus

OUT: Valentin Carboni (ACL) | QUESTIONABLE: Benjamin Pavard (ankle). Marcus Thuram (groin)

Barcelona vs Inter Milan predicted lineups

Barcelona predicted XI — Ter Stegen, Martin, Martinez, Cubarsi, Kounde, Pedri, De Jong, Olmo, Raphinha, Yamal, Torres

Inter Milan predicted XI — Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, De Vrij, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Calhanoglu, Darmian, Taremi, L. Martinez

Barcelona vs Inter Milan prediction

Barca are favorites to win the first leg at home, and multiple goals are expected at the Camp Nou. Inter’s losing streak is a worry, but Barca are navigating the 120 minutes put on their legs at the weekend. Maybe this will be tighter? Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan.