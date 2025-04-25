El Clasico preview: How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final

Barcelona’s hope of sealing three more trophies this season takes the stage in Seville on Saturday when historic rivals Real Madrid aim to rescue some silverware from their slipping season.

Real will have all weapons pointed at Saturday’s Copa del Rey final, as Carlo Ancelotti’s men may end this season with only the UEFA Super Cup — won way back in August — as their only title.

Their Champions League defense ended in the quarterfinal vs Arsenal, they lost to Barca in the Spanish Super Cup, and Los Blancos are four points back of Barca with five matches left in La Liga.

Not quite the first seaosn expected by Kylian Mbappe in Madrid.

Barca, meanwhile, look to win this final without taxing themselves too much ahead of next week’s Champions League semifinal first leg at home to Inter Milan.

And there’s still yet another Clasico set to play a role in silverware, as Barca host Real on May 11 in La Liga.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final

Kickoff time: 4pm ET Saturday

Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja — Seville

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Barcelona team news

Barca won’t have Robert Lewandowski back for this match, as the Polish forward joins Alex Balde, Marc Casado, and Marc Bernal on the injured list. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could return, but Wojciech Szczesny is expected to start in goal.

Real Madrid team news

Real’s lost Eduardo Camavinga for the rest of the season, as the influential midfielder has joined Dani Carvajal and Eder Miliato on the shelf.

How did Barcelona get to the Copa del Rey final?

January 4, 2025: Barbastro 0-4 Barcelona

January 15, 2025: Barcelona 5-1 Real Betis

February 6, 2025: Valencia 0-5 Barcelona (quarterfinal)

February 25, 2025: Barcelona 4-4 Atletico Madrid (semifinal first leg)

April 2, 2025: Atletico Madrid 0-1 (4-5 agg.) Barcelona (semi second leg)

April 26, 2025: Final vs Barcelona, Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

How did Real Madrid get to the Copa del Rey final?

January 6, 2025: Minera 0-5 Real Madrid

January 16, 2025: Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo, Round of 16

February 5, 2025: Leganes 2-3 Real Madrid, quarterfinal

February 26, 2025: Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid, semifinal first leg

April 1, 2025: Real Madrid 4-4 aet (5-4 agg.) Real Sociedad, semifinal second leg

April 26, 2025: Final vs Real Madrid, Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

How many times has the Copa del Rey final been a Clasico?

Barcelona and Real Madrid last contested a Copa del Rey final in 2013-14, with Real winning 2-1 at Mestalla.

The clubs have split their all-time final meetings 3-3.

Who has won the most Copas del Rey?

Barcelona are the tournament’s most successful team, winning 31 titles and making the final a further 11 times.

Athletic Bilbao, not Real Madrid, are next! Athletic Club have won 24 times and appeared in 16 other finals.

Real is third with 20 titles and 20 runners-up finishes.