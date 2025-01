Real Madrid full schedule 2024-25, results, top scorers: When is Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham’s next game?

The Real Madrid juggernaut just keep on chugging along as the 2024-25 season has gone pretty well, all things considered, so far.

Carlo Ancelotti’s superstars have had to deal with some big defensive injuries, while Kylian Mbappe is starting to warm up after a slow start to life in Madrid.

They’re sitting pretty in La Liga but the reigning Champions League champs are struggling to advance in the competition this season. But, as we all know, Real Madrid always seem to find a way of winning big trophies come the end of the season...

Below is everything you need on the Real Madrid schedule for 2024-25.

Real Madrid schedule 2024-25

La Liga schedule

January 19, 2025: Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

January 25, 2025: Valladolid vs Real Madrid

February 2, 2025: Espanyol vs Real Madrid

February 9, 2025: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

February 16, Osasuna vs Real Madrid

February 23, 2025: Real Madrid vs Girona

March 2, 2025: Real Betis vs Real Madrid

March 9, 2025: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

March 16, 2025: Villarreal vs Real Madrid

March 30, 2025: Real Madrid vs Leganes

April 6, 2025: Real Madrid vs Valencia

April 13, 2025: Alaves vs Real Madrid

April 20, 2025: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

April 23, 2025: Getafe vs Real Madrid

May 4, 2025: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

May 11, 2025: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

May 14, 2025: Real Madrid vs Mallorca

May 18, 2025: Sevilla vs Real Madrid

May 25, 2025: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Champions League schedule

January 22, 2025: Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg

January 29, 2025: Brest vs Real Madrid

Supercopa de Espana schedule

January 9, 2025: Real Madrid vs Mallorca — Semifinal

FIFA Club World Cup schedule

June 18, 2025: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal

June 22, 2025: Real Madrid vs Pachuca

June 26, 2025: Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid results 2024-25

La Liga results

August 18, 2024: Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid

August 25, 2024: Real Madrid 3-0 Valladolid

August 29, 2024: Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid

September 1, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis

September 14, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid

September 21, 2024: Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol

September 24, 2024: Real Madrid 3-2 Alaves

September 29, 2024: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid

October 5, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal

October 19, 2024: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid

October 26, 2024: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

November 9, 2024: Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna

November 24, 2024: Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid

December 1, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe

December 4, 2024: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Real Madrid

December 7, 2024: Girona 0-3 Real Madrid

December 14, 2024: Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid

December 22, 2024: Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla

January 3, 2025: Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

Champions League results

September 17, 2024: Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart

October 2, 2024: Lille 1-0 Real Madrid

October 22, 2024: Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund

November 5, 2024: Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan

November 27, 2024: Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

December 10, 2024: Atalanta 2-3 Real Madrid

Copa del Rey results

January 6, 2025: Minera 0-5 Real Madrid

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona? When is the next El Clasico?

The next El Clasico in La Liga takes place on May 11, 2024. Real Madrid were humiliated by Barcelona at home earlier in the season 4-0, as Robert Lewandowski scored twice, plus Lamine Yamal and Raphinha both scored. Carlo Ancelotti and Co. will be seeking revenge for that huge defeat.

Real Madrid top goalscorers for 2024-25

Vinicius Junior - 14

Kylian Mbappe - 14

Jude Bellingham - 8

Federico Valverde - 7

Rodrygo - 6

Arda Guler - 3

Luka Modric - 2

Endrick - 2

Lucas Vazquez - 2

Brahim Diaz - 2

Antonio Rudiger - 2

Dani Carvajal - 2

Eder Militao - 1

Eduardo Camavinga - 1