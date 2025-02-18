How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV, team news, prediction

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet a week after a thrilling encounter in Manchester saw the reigning champs Real fight back late on to secure a 3-2 advantage heading into the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real are masters are getting it done, however they can, and they pounced on two late errors from City to turn the result around as Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham were the heroes after Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland had put on a show. Real looked very good on the counter in the first leg but they still have some defensive injuries and their form in La Liga hasn’t been great in recent weeks. But you know their players are relishing the chance to seal their spot in the last 16 and will thrive on the pressure.

Pep Guardiola couldn’t quite believe how his Man City side imploded late on, once again, in the first leg but they’re still in with a chance of advancing. Guardiola rated their chances of getting past Real at one percent, but the actual likelihood is much higher than that. City got a morale-boosting 4-0 home win against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday and we can expect City to start fast as they hope Haaland, Omar Marmoush and Kevin de Bruyne can do some damage to salvage the tie.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (February 19)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Real Madrid team news, focus

The good news for Real is that influential center backs Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both back fit after missing the first leg. That means Aurelien Tchouameni can move back to midfield and Rudiger will likely partner Alaba at center back, with youngster Raul Asencio dropping to the bench. Lucas Vazquez is also back fit but is unlikely to start so midfielder Federico Valverde will remain at right back. In attack the quartet of Bellingham, Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior caused City so many problems and are so dangerous on the counter.

OUT: Daniel Carvajal (ACL), Eder Militao (ACL)

Manchester City team news, focus

City obviously have star midfielder Rodri out but Nico Gonzalez is settling in nicely and Guardiola had high praise for the Spanish midfielder who starred in their demolition of Newcastle at the weekend. The new signing will likely line up alongside Mateo Kovacic in central midfield to stop the threat of Real’s counters. Akanji is out which is a blow and it will be intriguing to see if Guardiola plays Rico Lewis or John Stones at right back to try and stop Vinicius. Marmoush is pushing for a start after his 14-minute hat trick on Saturday, while Jack Grealish could return and he played really well in the first leg before being forced out through injury.

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (illness), Ruben Dias (muscle tightness), Oscar Bobb (fitness), Jack Grealish (groin)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction

This is going to be a tight, tense encounter and may not be as open as the first leg as Real will be wary of taking too many risks. Expect City to grab a narrow win but Real will somehow prevail, just like they always do. Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City (Real win on penalty kicks).