MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 12, 2025 10:09 AM

Manchester City have to deal with midweek blues and weariness when they welcome top-four seeking Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The reigning champions blew 1-0 and 2-1 leads to Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League playoff first leg at the Etihad Stadium, leaving manager Pep Guardiola to ruing “bad decisions” and John Stones in a state of “anger and frustration” (They sure do send Stones out after the rough outings).

WATCH – Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Saturday’s match is also City’s first in the Premier League since their second-half implosion in a four-goal loss at Arsenal, the team Newcastle dismissed from the League Cup semifinal stage last time out.

It hasn’t been as rosy for the Magpies in the league, where they’ve lost consecutive home games to Bournemouth and Fulham sandwiched around a win at Southampton.

Newcastle is at risk of throwing away a prime chance to finish in the top four, now level on points with fifth-place Man City and two points behind Chelsea. The Magpies drew City at St. James’ Park earlier this season.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (groin), Manuel Akanji (muscular)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Joelinton (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sven Botman (knee), Dan Burn (groin), Anthony Gordon (thigh)

Manchester City vs Newcastle prediction

Man City need this just as much as the visitors, but Newcastle is very well-rested after rotating their team for the FA Cup fourth round visit to Birmingham City. There’s a chance for chaos in this one, and maybe we’re due for a true split between these two sides. Man City 2-2 Newcastle.