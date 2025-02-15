Erling Haaland injury update — Man City star has knee scare, walks off late as Real Madrid decider looms

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has provided his side with a mighty scare after suffering an injury late in City’s 4-0 home win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Haaland pulled up while pressing Newcastle right back Tino Livramento, grabbing his knee and requiring treatment from City’s staff.

City was set to make a four-pack of substitutions prior to the injury, and Haaland walked off while clapping up the Etihad Stadium as the match neared stoppage time.

The Norwegian sat next to teammates for the final stages of the game, perhaps quelling some fears ahead of a huge Champions League playoff second leg at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

What did Pep Guardiola say about Haaland injury?

Haaland had just set up a goal for James McAtee and looked set to sub out of the game when he charged down Livramento, stopping short of the right back and grabbing his right knee.

“I didn’t speak with the doctor but it’s a scare when he’s down,” Guardiola said after the game. “But he walked off and his face said maybe it’s not as bad as it could be.”

Haaland also went onto the pitch to shake hands with teammates and opponents after the game, so there’s plenty of hope here, but any non-contact knee injury that leaves a player in distress for any period of time warrants attention in the following days.

UPDATE: Guardiola would later strike a more hopeful note, according to Fabrizio Romano.