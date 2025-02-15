Pep Guardiola reaction — Man City boss on ‘mini-Rodri’ Gonzalez, Marmoush goals, Haaland injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola nearly had a perfect Saturday between Champions League playoff legs, but the adverb is a big one.

That’s because superstar striker Erling Haaland pulled up late, grabbing his knee before eventually walking off the pitch in what finished a 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Haaland had no visible limp in leaving the pitch and did join teammates on the bench for stoppage time, but the non-contact nature of the injury will have fans holding their breath.

The rest of the game was a giant exhalation after City blew a lead to Real Madrid at midweek and will enter Wednesday’s second leg down 3-2 at the Bernabeu.

Omar Marmoush scored his first three Premier League goals while fellow January buys Nico Gonzalez and Abdukhodir Khusanov also had good matches as Vitor Reis got a late run in the easy win.

Pep Guardiola reaction — Man City boss on Marmoush hat trick, Haaland injury, Gonzalez as ‘mini-Rodri’

“Definitely for the result and the way we played. There are so many things to remember what we were that we have not been this season. We knew a good team we played, Newcastle is unbelievable. Many new players played a good game.”

“We always try but sometimes you cannot do it. We did it really well, many many things. I’m pleased for the intensity and pace up front. Nico was extraordinary, Nico the same. I’m really pleased because we still have three-and-a-half months ahead of us.”

On Gonzalez: “If he faced 10 balls, he won seven. Before if we faced 10, we didn’t win any. He’s our mini-Rodri. It’s a compliment. He has a huge personality. The time at Porto with Conceicao helped him to develop something. The Barcelona academy. The ball, the position... he went there and grew up a little bit. He has unique desire to have success in the Premier League. He made a really good game.”

On Marmoush’s big day: “That’s good. He was really well in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt. A player with this quality in space is unbelievable. This will give him a lot of confidence. The connection with Savio and Erling was unbelievable.”

On Ederson’s third assist of the season: “His quality with the pass when teams are man-to-man, of course can happen.”

On Haaland wearing the arm band: “I want to tell you something. He’s here 10 years. He’s a leader. He’ll have to be a captain. It’s really important and I’m happy for him. Sooner or later he’ll be captain, a question of time.”

On Haaland’s status after apparent injury: “I didn’t speak with the doctor but it’s a scare when he’s down. But he walked off and his face said maybe it’s not as bad as it could be.”