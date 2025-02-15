 Skip navigation
Omar Marmoush hits 14-minute hat trick for Manchester City vs Newcastle (video)

  
Published February 15, 2025 10:49 AM

Omar Marmoush had to wait 165 minutes for his first Premier League goal, but just 179 for his first Premier League hat trick.

Manchester City’s 26-year-old-as-of-February-7 striker scored three goals in 14 minutes on Saturday against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium, getting assists from

Ederson, Ilkay Gundogan, and Savinho set up the goals, which were each special in their own way.

The first goal was a brilliant lob of Martin Dubravka after Kieran Trippier made a meal of Ederson’s long ball.

The second saw the Egyptian swerve a ball past a sliding Trippier to beat Dubravka again.

The third required simply arriving to the center of the box at the right time and picking the right opening in the big ol’ goal.

Here are all three goals, below.

Omar Marmoush 14-minute hat trick video for Manchester City vs Newcastle
Marmoush chips Man City 1-0 in front of Newcastle
A beautiful pass from Ederson allows Omar Marmoush to run onto the ball and lift his effort over the goalkeeper and into the back of the Newcastle goal to make it 1-0 for Manchester City.
Marmoush blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Newcastle
Omar Marmoush makes it a brace as he drives his effort into the bottom corner of the Newcastle goal to double Manchester City's lead at the Etihad.
Marmoush completes hat-trick against Newcastle
It's a first-half hat-trick for Omar Marmoush as he gives Manchester City a commanding 3-0 lead against Newcastle at the Etihad.