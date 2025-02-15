Omar Marmoush hits 14-minute hat trick for Manchester City vs Newcastle (video)
Omar Marmoush had to wait 165 minutes for his first Premier League goal, but just 179 for his first Premier League hat trick.
Manchester City’s 26-year-old-as-of-February-7 striker scored three goals in 14 minutes on Saturday against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium, getting assists from
Ederson, Ilkay Gundogan, and Savinho set up the goals, which were each special in their own way.
The first goal was a brilliant lob of Martin Dubravka after Kieran Trippier made a meal of Ederson’s long ball.
The second saw the Egyptian swerve a ball past a sliding Trippier to beat Dubravka again.
The third required simply arriving to the center of the box at the right time and picking the right opening in the big ol’ goal.
Here are all three goals, below.