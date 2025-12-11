HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Tennis: French Open
French tennis player Quentin Folliot suspended for 20 years, fined $70,000 for match-fixing
2025 Miami Invitational
Carlos Alcaraz joins other tennis stars in first ever tennis event at Marlins’ loanDepot Park

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
nbc_golf_gc_joeldahmen_251211.jpg
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
oly_cuwom_teamusaqualifying_251211.jpg
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Tennis: French Open
French tennis player Quentin Folliot suspended for 20 years, fined $70,000 for match-fixing
2025 Miami Invitational
Carlos Alcaraz joins other tennis stars in first ever tennis event at Marlins’ loanDepot Park

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
nbc_golf_gc_joeldahmen_251211.jpg
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
oly_cuwom_teamusaqualifying_251211.jpg
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East

December 11, 2025 06:31 PM
Jayson Tatum may be out, but the Boston Celtics still have a star wing capable of carrying the load in Jaylen Brown.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_chet_251211.jpg
01:36
Holmgren’s efficiency boosting fantasy output
nbc_roto_victor_251211.jpg
01:25
Spurs’ Wembanyama aims for Saturday return vs. OKC
nbc_roto_curry_251211v2.jpg
01:25
Steph ‘looking good’ to return Friday for Warriors
nbc_nba_enjoy_surprise_251211.jpg
04:50
Haliburton’s new basketball shoes are ‘fresh’
nbc_nba_enjoy_breakoutplayers_251211.jpg
09:55
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
nbc_nba_enjoy_easterncup_251211.jpg
09:53
Magic ‘dominated for most of the game’ vs. Heat
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_251211.jpg
04:42
Can Queen stay hot against Trail Blazers?
nbc_nba_enjoy_westerncup_251211.jpg
09:55
Will Thunder coast to NBA Cup crown?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dropthemic_251211.jpg
09:07
Which NBA teams will improve as season progresses?
nbc_roto_dlivelyv2_251211.jpg
01:32
Lively II to undergo season-ending foot surgery
nbc_nba_sasvslac_251210.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Spurs outpace Lakers, get to Cup semis
nbc_nba_phxvsokc_251210.jpg
01:59
HLs: Thunder obliterate Suns, head to Cup semi
nbc_roto_ingram_251210.jpg
01:44
Ingram continuing ‘tremendous’ run for Raptors
nbc_roto_paolobanchero_251210.jpg
01:36
Magic increasing Banchero’s minutes amid return
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_251210.jpg
04:33
Doncic arguably a ‘walking 40-point game’ for LAL
nbc_nba_enjoy_celtics_251210.jpg
04:23
Celtics surging behind Brown’s ‘MVP-level’ play
nbc_nba_enjoy_wolveschat_251210.jpg
05:32
Timberwolves ‘taking a hit’ in new-look West
nbc_nba_enjoy_warriorstalk_251210.jpg
05:21
What to make of Kuminga’s DNP for Warriors
nbc_enjoy_torontoraptors_251210.jpg
05:45
Raptors look ‘fatigued’ amid recent slump
nbc_bte_spurslakers_251210.jpg
02:02
Can Spurs cover spread against Lakers minus Wemby?
nbc_bte_sunsthunder_251210.jpg
01:42
Thunder should ‘handle business’ against Suns
nbc_nba_nykraptors_251209(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Brunson lifts Knicks into NBA Cup semi
nbc_nba_orlandoheat_251209(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi
nbc_roto_wagner_251209.jpg
01:26
Magic, fantasy managers get ‘good news’ on Wagner
nbc_roto_queen_251209.jpg
01:32
NOP rookie Queen on hot streak with Williamson out
nbc_roto_castle_251209.jpg
01:30
How will Castle’s return affect Spurs’ rotation?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_nbacupqfpvw_251209.jpg
04:56
Knicks trending up ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinal
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingright_251209.jpg
09:50
OKC continuing historic pace, Lakers riding high
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingwrong_251209.jpg
09:52
Analyzing Bulls, Raptors recent struggles
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6dkseg_251209.jpg
04:12
Mamukelashvili showing his presence on the glass

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
nbc_golf_gc_joeldahmen_251211.jpg
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
oly_cuwom_teamusaqualifying_251211.jpg
08:22
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026
kennyraidersvegasquarterback.jpg
01:26
Pickett starting could benefit Bowers, Raiders
nbc_roto_taylor_251211.jpg
01:30
How will Taylor’s injury hurt Jets in fantasy?
nbc_roto_rico_251211.jpg
01:31
Dowdle no longer must-start fantasy running back
nbc_rtf_heismanchanges_251211.jpg
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
nbc_golf_relay_251211.jpg
51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251211.jpg
01:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
nbc_dlb_philliprivers_251211.jpg
04:21
Can Rivers be a ‘spark of hope’ for Colts?
nbc_dps_dponsherronemoore_251211.jpg
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
nbc_rtf_notredame_251211.jpg
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
nbc_dps_tonygarciainterview_251211.jpg
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
nbc_dps_robgronkowskiinterview_251211.jpg
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl
SherroneMooreDPS12-11Wetzel.jpg
15:37
What’s next for Michigan after Moore firing?
nbc_rtf_bevacquacomments_251211.jpg
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
nbc_rtf_newmichigancoach_251211.jpg
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
nbc_rtf_coachingsearch_251211.jpg
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
nbc_rtf_moorefired_251211.jpg
09:47
Unpacking Michigan’s firing of HC Moore
nbc_golf_olympics_251211.jpg
08:39
What to expect from golf at the 2028 Olympics
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
JessKorda12-11.jpg
07:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
nbc_golf_alfredhighlights_251211.jpg
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
nbc_roto_ten_ill_251211.jpg
02:00
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois
dabo_mpx.jpg
02:25
Penn State-Clemson a potential betting ‘trap spot’
nbc_roto_national_champ_251211.jpg
01:47
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
tyler.jpg
02:07
Saints could surprise at home against Panthers
phil_rivers.jpg
03:05
How Rivers’ presence impacts Colts-Seahawks bets
nbc_roto_packers_broncos_251211.jpg
02:40
Bout with Broncos will reveal if Packers are legit