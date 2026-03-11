 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Connecticut
How to watch the 2026 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2026
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length
Wisconsin v UCLA
March Madness champions: Past winners list by year, most titles, history, records for Men’s NCAA Division I basketball 

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bamspeech_260310.jpg
Bam after scoring 83: Wish I could relive it twice
nbc_nba_bam2ndhighest_260310.jpg
Reacting to Bam’s historic 83-point night for Heat
nbc_nba_wembypostgameintv_260310.jpg
Wembanyama credits fans for in-game assist

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Northwestern tames Nittany Lions

March 10, 2026 09:42 PM
Wildcats knock off Penn State in the Big Ten tournament as the Nittany Lions commit 16 turnovers.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_marylandvsoregonhls_260310.jpg
05:40
Highlights: Maryland tops Oregon in B1G Tournament
nbc_cbb_danhurleyinterview_260310.jpg
13:14
Hurley: UConn not entitled to advance in tourney
nbc_cbb_bigtentournyproj_260310.jpg
03:39
Big Ten offers contenders, X Factors in March
nbc_cbb_bigtenfield_260310.jpg
04:12
Breaking down the Big Ten Tournament field
nbc_bte_bigtenchampionv2_260310.jpg
01:45
Michigan a ‘healthy favorite’ for Big Ten tourney
nbc_bte_accchampion_260310.jpg
01:46
Duke an ‘obvious’ bet to win ACC tournament
nbc_cbb_illseniorday_260309.jpg
01:06
Inside Illinois’ Senior Day festivities
yessoufou_comp_070326.jpg
02:19
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
02:09
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
Baylor_Utah_raw_260308.jpg
04:18
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
nbc_bte_mensfinalfour_260306.jpg
01:33
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four
nbc_roto_uncduke_260306.jpg
01:29
North Carolina faces ‘absolute grind’ against Duke
nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
02:32
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_postgameintv_260305.jpg
04:14
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
05:22
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_260305.jpg
05:07
Highlights: Michigan survives Iowa’s upset bid
nbc_mcbb_ljcasonout_260305.jpg
05:04
How losing Cason affects Michigan in March
nbc_mcbb_villvdep_total_260304.jpg
08:25
Highlights: Villanova sweeps series vs. DePaul
nbc_cbb_osuvpsu_260304.jpg
03:51
Highlights: Ohio State destroys Penn State
nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_enjoy_marchteams_260304.jpg
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March
nbc_enjoy_darkhorsev2_260304.jpg
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
02:49
Who are potential late first round draft steals?
nbc_cbb_oregonvillinois_260303.jpg
03:17
HLs: Illinois routes Oregon on senior night
nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
nbc_cbb_postanalysisninter_260303.jpg
05:17
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
nbc_cbb_georgetownstjohnv_260303.jpg
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
nbc_mcbb_txamodds_260303.jpg
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
nbc_bte_ohstate_260302.jpg
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
nbc_roto_indncaa_260227.jpg
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_bamspeech_260310.jpg
02:29
Bam after scoring 83: Wish I could relive it twice
nbc_nba_bam2ndhighest_260310.jpg
02:24
Reacting to Bam’s historic 83-point night for Heat
nbc_nba_wembypostgameintv_260310.jpg
01:18
Wembanyama credits fans for in-game assist
nbc_nba_jbejection_260310.jpg
02:15
Brown ejected in second quarter against Spurs
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbynotrade_260310.jpg
10:20
Florio: Deeper reason for BAL nixing Crosby deal
nbc_nba_maxeyinjury_pregame_260310.jpg
02:21
Maxey out at least three weeks with pinky injury
nbc_nba_nuggetsthunderpregame_260310.jpg
02:45
SGA playing at a level we haven’t seen before
nbc_nba_spurscelticspregame_260310.jpg
04:22
Are Spurs or Celtics a bigger threat to win title?
nbc_nba_tatumpregameintv_260310.jpg
01:27
Tatum was motivated by how Celtics have showed up
nbc_nba_kornetpregameintv_260310.jpg
02:16
Kornet impressed with Spurs’ accountability level
nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
05:33
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
02:11
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
03:00
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles
nbc_pft_sundayticket_260310.jpg
08:35
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit appeal moves forward
nbc_cfb_usclemoncomp_260310.jpg
03:32
Highlights from Lemon’s Biletnikoff campaign
nbc_dls_shorterseason_260319.jpg
04:03
Have players been ‘deconditioned’ in today’s NBA?
nbc_dls_svgnba_260310.jpg
05:26
Van Gundy ‘absolutely shocked’ by Tatum’s return
nbc_dls_wbc_260310.jpg
07:46
Ohtani, Judge shining in WBC amid peak of careers
nbc_dls_malikwillis_260310.jpg
08:43
Willis was ‘best of the available options’ for MIA
nbc_roto_ricodowdlesteelers_260310.jpg
01:25
Dowdle must overcome Warren for fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_wandalerobinsontitans_260310.jpg
01:31
Robinson has ‘great’ fantasy upside with Titans
nbc_roto_mikeevans49ers_260310.jpg
01:28
Evans still capable of fantasy WR1 output in SF
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoafalcons_260310.jpg
01:20
Tua is a ‘small upgrade’ for ATL’s skill players
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260310.jpg
14:52
Breer: LV made a ‘good overspend’ on Linderbaum
nbc_roto_ajaymitchell_260310.jpg
01:43
Mitchell is Thunder’s top depth option
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260310.jpg
01:55
Gordon rounds back into form against OKC
nbc_roto_sga_260310.jpg
01:30
SGA matches a Wilt scoring record
nbc_nba_buysellthree_260310.jpg
05:01
Tatum puts Celtics in driver’s seat to win East
nbc_nba_buyselltwo_260310.jpg
09:59
Is Celtics’ White a top-20 player in the NBA?
sgawembyforphil.jpg
10:56
Wembanyama passing Jokic in MVP race behind SGA