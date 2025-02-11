Manchester City are halfway out of the UEFA Champions League after Pep Guardiola’s side coughed up two different leads en route to a 3-2 stoppage-time defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

MAN CITY 2-3 REAL MADRID - Highlights, recap & analysis

Real Madrid started the game with 10 or 15 minutes of control before Erling Haaland put Man City ahead out of nowhere and against the run of the play. It was all City for a bit after the goal, but Madrid recovered to finish the half strong and pick up where they left off after the break. Kylian Mbappe equalized right on the hour mark but Haaland once again put City ahead from the penalty spot with 10 minutes left. The lead never looked safe, just like the first one (just like all season with City), and it wasn’t. Former Man City youngster Brahim Diaz slammed home Vinicius’s rebound in the 87th minute to put Real Madrid in confident control of the tie and Jude Bellingham completed the comeback in stoppage time.

Notably, Jack Grealish was subbed off after becoming ill on the field in the first half and Manuel Akanji was taken off at halftime after appearing to injure his groin. More to come from Guardiola on their statuses.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after late loss to Real Madrid?

“Many times it [has happened] this season. I know the the quality of Real Madrid. We took the game in the second half and tried to attack too quick. It happens because they are an exceptional team.

“It happens many times this season. Bad decisions, that’s all. I take it. It’s not about you and me, it’s everyone. Yeah, that is all season [injuries]. But we know it.”

…

“Of course now it’s tough. We have to recover. I think now about Newcastle and then go to the Bernabeu.”

Pep Guardiola, on Grealish and Akanji’s availability for the second leg

“I don’t know.”

John Stones, on another late defeat in the Champions League

“We were in the game until so late and then it’s two situations that happen and we concede. It’s frustrating as a defender to come away with that result. It’s a feeling of anger and frustration.

“We need to see games out better. The manager said we need to take accountability for what we do on the pitch, I think we do that. We need to step up when these bad moments happen. Today we had a great opportunity to go to the Bernabeu with a 2-1 lead. It’s not done. We have to stay positive, which is difficult now.

“As the manager says, we need to look at ourselves and take accountability. We were right on top at the start of the game and we know Real have quality to come out in the second half. It is avoidable from us as the eleven on the pitch. We have to do better — it’s as simple as that. We have to keep a positive mentality and try to put it right.”